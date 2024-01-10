TSA PreCheck vs. Global Entry: Decoding the Best Travel Choice

As airports worldwide see increased traffic, two programs – the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) PreCheck and Global Entry – offer respite to travelers seeking to expedite their security experience. The TSA precheck, costing $78 for five years, is a domestic fast lane allowing travelers to breeze through security, keeping shoes on, belts fastened, and laptops in cases. Global Entry, costing an additional $22, includes all TSA PreCheck benefits and offers expedited U.S. customs queues and faster land border crossings with Canada and Mexico.

Global Entry: A Boon For Frequent International Travelers

Global Entry is particularly beneficial for frequent international travelers. It not only saves significant time during customs but also has a more limited network of enrollment centers, necessitating a pre-scheduled interview. This could potentially lead to longer wait times for approval but is well worth the convenience it offers. Also, children under 12 can accompany a Global Entry-enrolled adult through customs without needing their own membership.

Choosing Between TSA PreCheck and Global Entry

The choice between the two programs depends on an individual’s travel frequency, destinations, and the value they place on time saved. Some credit cards offer to reimburse the application fees, which can influence the decision-making process. Those wishing to switch from TSA PreCheck to Global Entry must undergo the full Global Entry application process and pay the new fee.

Ontario Global Entry Enrollment Center: The Newest Addition

The Ontario Global Entry Enrollment Center, the sixth in California, provides expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers. The program currently has over 12.7 million members and is operational at 77 U.S. airports, including 14 Preclearance locations. The Trusted Traveler Program processed a record 3.8 million applications in the Fiscal Year 2023, reflecting the growing popularity of these programs.