Transportation

TSA Equipment Malfunction Causes Delays at Hilo International Airport

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:40 pm EST
The calm tranquility of Hilo International Airport in Hawaii was disrupted, replaced by the hum of frustration and impatience. An unexpected malfunction in one of the airport’s two Transportation Security Administration (TSA) scanners led to significant delays, creating unusually long lines and extended travel times. The malfunction, which occurred during the holiday season, was an unwelcome interruption for travelers, some of whom faced a travel day many hours longer than anticipated.

Personal Experiences and Repeated Malfunctions

Among the affected was State Representative Chris Todd, who reported a personal travel time of four and a half hours for what is typically a one-hour flight from Hilo to Oahu. This incident is not an isolated case of equipment failure at the airport. Similar issues occurred twice earlier in the year during the Merrie Monarch festival week, hinting at an underlying issue that demands attention.

TSA’s Response and Recommendations

In response to the equipment malfunction, the TSA sprang into action. They utilized alternative screening methods and deployed technicians to work on repairs. With the problem persisting, the TSA advised travelers to arrive at the airport more than two hours early. Travelers were further urged to check in luggage and prepare for the screening process ahead of time, and to consult with their airlines before coming to the airport. This, they hope, would alleviate some of the gridlock caused by the malfunction.

State Department’s Travel Advisory

A travel advisory was issued by the State Department of Transportation. It was a necessary step to inform the public of potential delays, and an attempt to mitigate the impact of the malfunction. Meanwhile, airport officials are providing amenities such as water, fans, and extra seating to ease the discomfort of travelers as the issue continues.

Transportation Travel & Tourism United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

