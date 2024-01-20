Truth in Accounting Report Raises Concerns Over Financial Health of Major U.S. Cities

The financial health of five major U.S. cities has come under scrutiny following preliminary findings from Truth in Accounting's (TIA) annual Financial State of the Cities report. The early findings, which reveal a collective debt exceeding $224.1 billion, have sparked concerns about the financial management of these cities, particularly in the face of the economic challenges imposed by the pandemic.

Stamford's Financial Woes

Stamford's financial report, which showcased a robust surplus of $14 million, a growing list of taxable property, and high tax collection rates, has been marred by complications. Issues with financial controls and inaccurate accounting led to an audit report delay, threatening Stamford's AAA credit rating and culminating in the retirement of the city controller.

Impact of Remote Work on Financial Health

The financial health of U.S. cities is also being affected by the implications of remote work on office occupancy rates and commercial real estate. With over 95 million square feet of New York City office space currently unoccupied, office building prices have plummeted by as much as 40% since the pandemic's onset, leading to real estate companies defaulting on large bank loans. The potential crisis in commercial real estate loans could impact banks and the entire economy, reminiscent of the 2008 global financial crisis.

TIA's early financial analysis of five major U.S. cities has revealed worrying results, with none of the cities scoring above a C. New York and Chicago, with respective taxpayer burdens of $58,900 and $42,100, have the highest debt, contributing to the cities' combined debt of over $224.1 billion. The full Financial State of the Cities report, expected in the coming weeks, will provide a comprehensive analysis of the financial health of 75 cities.