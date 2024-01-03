en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Trust: The Key to Success in Retail Subscriptions

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:03 pm EST
Trust: The Key to Success in Retail Subscriptions

In the world of retail subscriptions, the key to success may lie in a simple, age-old concept: trust. A recent study by PYMNTS Intelligence, as part of the Decision Guide series, explored this concept by surveying 188 retail subscription merchants. The results suggest that trust, manifested through product ratings and reviews, is a significant factor in determining the success of such businesses.

Transparency Fuels Success

The study revealed that a whopping 83% of top-performing merchants provided product ratings and reviews within their subscription services. In stark contrast, only 30% of bottom-performing merchants offered the same feature. This significant gap indicates the importance of giving customers access to product quality information through ratings and reviews. However, the value of these reviews is intrinsically tied to their accuracy. As the president of a sustainable cleaning supplies subscription company, Alex Brown, aptly put it, establishing trust is crucial to building long-term loyalty.

The Perils of Unreliable Reviews

A complementary study, ‘The Replenish Economy: A Household Supply Deep Dive’, based on a survey of over 2,000 U.S. consumers, shed light on the potential repercussions of unreliable ratings and reviews. It indicated that consumers, particularly those using scheduled delivery and auto-fill services, are likely to unsubscribe if they find the ratings and reviews unreliable. This finding underscores the importance of maintaining the accuracy and reliability of these reviews to retain subscribers.

Meeting Consumer Expectations

Industry professionals emphasize the need for providing satisfying, smooth, and trustworthy eCommerce experiences. Meena Srinivasan from Vindicia, a subscription management platform, stressed that consumers tend to steer clear of brands that fail to meet these expectations. This sentiment reinforces the need for retail subscription companies to adopt a customer-centric approach and invest in building trust.

In conclusion, these studies highlight the importance of transparency and trust in the success of retail subscription companies. By providing reliable product reviews and ratings, businesses can build a loyal customer base and ensure sustained success in the competitive retail subscription market.

0
Business United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
48 seconds ago
Affordability Tops Canadians' Concerns Entering 2024
As Canada steps into 2024, the pressing issue of affordability takes center stage. Nik Nanos of Nanos Research underscores the economic climate as the top concern for Canadians in the year ahead. The relentless struggle with food and housing affordability shows no signs of easing. The Struggle Continues CTV News reports highlight an unyielding battle
Affordability Tops Canadians' Concerns Entering 2024
Major Biomass Industry Event Set to Take Place in Richmond, Virginia
2 mins ago
Major Biomass Industry Event Set to Take Place in Richmond, Virginia
AltaGas Ltd. Announces Offering to Reduce Debt and Bolster Working Capital
4 mins ago
AltaGas Ltd. Announces Offering to Reduce Debt and Bolster Working Capital
Wichita Food Truck Businesses Plagued by Generator Thefts
2 mins ago
Wichita Food Truck Businesses Plagued by Generator Thefts
Manufacturing Industry Underestimates Cybersecurity Risks: Travelers Risk Index 2023 Reveals
2 mins ago
Manufacturing Industry Underestimates Cybersecurity Risks: Travelers Risk Index 2023 Reveals
IICT Srinagar: The First Accredited Textile Testing Laboratory in J&K
2 mins ago
IICT Srinagar: The First Accredited Textile Testing Laboratory in J&K
Latest Headlines
World News
Doula Programs: The US's New Front in the Fight Against Rising Maternal Mortality
59 seconds
Doula Programs: The US's New Front in the Fight Against Rising Maternal Mortality
Matthew Slater: An Unforgettable Legacy in the NFL and Potential Hall of Fame Induction
1 min
Matthew Slater: An Unforgettable Legacy in the NFL and Potential Hall of Fame Induction
Portland Fire Captain and Bus Driver Team Up Amid Ambulance Shortage
1 min
Portland Fire Captain and Bus Driver Team Up Amid Ambulance Shortage
California Ushers in Sweeping Changes with New Laws for 2024
1 min
California Ushers in Sweeping Changes with New Laws for 2024
Unnecessary Medical Tests: A $300 Billion Challenge for US Healthcare
2 mins
Unnecessary Medical Tests: A $300 Billion Challenge for US Healthcare
Paris Saint-Germain Clinches 12th French Super Cup Victory
2 mins
Paris Saint-Germain Clinches 12th French Super Cup Victory
Virginia Tech Team Receives $2 Million Grant for Groundbreaking Diabetes and Obesity Research
2 mins
Virginia Tech Team Receives $2 Million Grant for Groundbreaking Diabetes and Obesity Research
NMOPS Delegation Advocates for Restoration of Old Pension Scheme in Meeting with Jammu's Chief Secretary
2 mins
NMOPS Delegation Advocates for Restoration of Old Pension Scheme in Meeting with Jammu's Chief Secretary
California Tightens Cannabis Licensing Laws in Bid to Curb Illegal Market
3 mins
California Tightens Cannabis Licensing Laws in Bid to Curb Illegal Market
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
34 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
47 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app