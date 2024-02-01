Trust Delays Effectiveness of Post-Effective Amendment Impacting ETFs

In a significant development, a Registration Statement was filed on February 1, 2024, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) signifying an intent to delay the effectiveness of a previously filed post-effective amendment related to various exchange-traded funds (ETFs) managed by a particular trust. The trust aims to postpone the effectiveness of Post-Effective Amendment No. 334 to its Registration Statement until February 8, 2024.

Impacted ETFs

The ETFs affected by this decision include the Monarch Dividend Plus ETF, Monarch Select Subsector ETF, Monarch Volume Factor Dividend Tree ETF, and the Monarch Volume Factor Global Unconstrained ETF.

Registration Statement Details

The amendment in question is part of the Registration Statement under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Investment Company Act of 1940, which had been previously filed on September 29, 2023. The Registrant has certified that it meets all requirements for the effectiveness of this registration statement under rule 485(b) of the Securities Act.

From the Official Documents

The document, officially signed in Hauppauge, New York, is a significant move, reflecting the trust's compliance with the regulatory framework. This decision, while impacting the effectiveness of the registration statement, is necessary to ensure that all legal and regulatory requirements are met in the most meticulous manner.