Trump's Trade War to Intensify? Considers 60% Tariffs on Chinese Goods

Former US President Donald Trump has put forth a proposal that could ignite the embers of the trade war with China. In a recent interview, Trump suggested that if he were to regain his position in the Oval Office, he would consider imposing tariffs of 60% or higher on Chinese goods. This plan has drawn criticism from various sectors, including his potential Republican challenger Nikki Haley and a multitude of Wall Street investors who foresee adverse economic implications.

Trump's Trade War: A Recap

During his tenure, Trump had already initiated a trade war with China, imposing tariffs of 25% on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods in June 2018. This move resulted in significant economic costs, including an estimated $195 billion loss for Americans and over 245,000 lost jobs, according to data from the American Action Forum and the U.S.-China Business Council. The current administration under President Joe Biden has largely retained these tariffs, adding another layer to the complex US-China relations.

Haley's Opposition and Wall Street's Concerns

Trump's proposed trade plan has been met with resistance from Nikki Haley, citing the National Taxpayers Union. Haley argued that the implementation of such tariffs could potentially increase household expenses. Wall Street investors also expressed concerns, foreseeing that the move could have detrimental effects on the US economy and the global trade dynamics.

Trump's Controversial Remarks

Beyond the tariff plans, Trump's recent comments have also caused ripples. He expressed admiration for China's President Xi Jinping, and controversially stated that he would act as "a dictator" on his first day if re-elected, sparking concern among election experts. Trump's stance on China and his tariff proposals will undoubtedly be significant topics of discussion in the upcoming presidential election campaign.