Trump's Team Explores RFK Jr. as Vice Presidential Candidate for 2024 Election

In an intriguing development in the 2024 U.S. elections, former President Donald Trump's team has reportedly engaged in preliminary conversations with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., exploring the prospect of him serving as Trump's vice presidential candidate. The news, first reported by The New York Post, has elicited varied reactions from political insiders and donors.
Trump's Team Reaches Out, Kennedy Jr. Remains Noncommittal
Insiders close to Trump have confirmed the initial outreach to Kennedy Jr., a shift from Democrat to independent political figure. However, they also acknowledge the approach as being premature, given that Kennedy Jr. declared his own presidential ambitions in April of the preceding year.
In response to the rumors, Kennedy Jr. has distanced himself from the idea of aligning with Trump's campaign. He has yet to comment publicly on the matter, leaving the political sphere rife with speculation and conjecture.
Donors Confirm, Downplay Rumors
Timothy Mellon, a prominent benefactor to Kennedy Jr.'s SuperPAC, has confirmed hearing about the concept, but does not find it surprising or unusual. An unnamed donor suggested that despite Kennedy Jr.'s dismissal, the idea of recruiting him as Trump's vice presidential candidate is still under consideration within Trump's circles.
Kennedy Jr., son of the late Robert F. Kennedy, is a controversial figure due to his anti-vaccine stance. His organization, Children's Health Defence, is currently involved in litigation against several news organizations, alleging antitrust violations related to the identification of COVID-19 misinformation.