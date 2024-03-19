Trump's Take on Prince Harry's Visa: Consequences for Royal Heartbreak

During a revealing interview with GB News' Nigel Farage, former President Donald Trump delved into Prince Harry's visa situation and the Duke's past drug admissions, signaling potential repercussions. Trump's critique extended to Harry and Meghan's treatment of Queen Elizabeth II, suggesting their actions may have caused the late monarch distress. This conversation has reignited discussions about the implications of Harry's admissions in his memoir Spare for his U.S. residency.

Visa Vulnerabilities and Presidential Perspectives

Trump's comments during the interview shed light on the fragile nature of Prince Harry's visa status in the U.S., focusing on the prince's candid drug use revelations. According to Trump, if Harry lied about his drug history on his visa application, it would necessitate "appropriate action," hinting at possible deportation. The former president's statements underscore the scrutiny public figures face regarding immigration honesty and the potential consequences of falsification.

Royal Relations and the Queen's Legacy

Aside from legal implications, Trump's interview highlighted his views on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the Royal Family. He accused the couple of causing undue stress to Queen Elizabeth II, alleging that their public disclosures "broke her heart." Trump's admiration for the Queen was evident as he fondly recalled his interactions with her, contrasting his warm memories with his criticism of Harry and Meghan's actions towards the monarchy.