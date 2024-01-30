Trump's Return Stirs Anxiety for US Science Policy, Biden Advocates for Integrity

The prospect of Donald Trump's return to the White House has sent ripples of apprehension through the scientific community, as fears grow over the potential impact on the integrity of science within the US government. Trump's campaign promise to "dismantle the deep state" includes a plan to reclassify federal employees, a move that could potentially make it easier to terminate those whose views do not align with his political agenda.

Fears of Politicization of Science

This proposed reclassification has sparked fears that it could lead to the politicization of scientific research and a disregard for scientific integrity among civil servants. There are concerns that such changes could have detrimental effects on the role of science in informing government policy-making. It is feared that this could result in the dismissal of experts who prioritize evidence-based decision-making over political motivations.

Contrast with Biden's Approach

President Joe Biden, on the other hand, has been an advocate for stronger scientific-integrity policies. Biden's approach seeks to safeguard the role of science in the government and protect civil servants from being fired due to political motivations. His initiatives aim to ensure that science remains a cornerstone of the government's decision-making process, free from political interference.

Preserving Scientific Integrity

Among the initiatives undertaken by Biden to strengthen scientific integrity within the government is the creation of an expert panel. This panel has been tasked with reviewing agency policies, investigating violations by political appointees, and ensuring that scientific integrity is preserved and upheld within the government. This move is seen as a stark contrast to Trump's proposal, which could potentially undermine the role of science in the US government and the integrity of scientific research.