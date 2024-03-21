Trump's Legal Gambit: Invoking Kavanaugh for Immunity, Defies Past Stance

Former President Donald Trump's legal team cited Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh in a Supreme Court filing to argue for absolute immunity for presidential acts. However, Kavanaugh's past words actually supported deferring litigation and investigations until the President is out of office, not full immunity. Trump's claim to full presidential immunity is considered extraordinary and unlikely to succeed, with experts expecting the Supreme Court to reject it. The filing is seen as a delay tactic, risking another embarrassing defeat at the hands of Trump-nominated justices like Kavanaugh.

Advertisment

Trump's Legal Strategy Under Scrutiny

In a recent Supreme Court filing, Donald Trump's lawyers selectively quoted Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh to bolster their argument for presidential immunity. This move has raised eyebrows, given Kavanaugh's actual stance on the matter, which advocates for a temporary deferral rather than absolute immunity. Trump's legal maneuvers, aiming to delay legal proceedings, highlight a controversial approach to defending against numerous legal challenges.

Kavanaugh's Words: A Double-edged Sword

Advertisment

Justice Kavanaugh's 2009 Minnesota Law Review article, now at the center of Trump's Supreme Court filing, suggests a nuanced view on presidential immunity. Kavanaugh argued for deferring litigation and investigations until after a president leaves office, a position starkly different from the absolute immunity Trump's legal team seeks. This citation not only misrepresents Kavanaugh's stance but also underscores the desperation in Trump's legal arguments, aimed more at delaying proceedings than at securing a legal victory.

Implications for Trump and the Supreme Court

Trump's reliance on Kavanaugh's past writings introduces a peculiar dynamic into his ongoing legal battles. As the case potentially heads to the Supreme Court, the spotlight is on Kavanaugh and other Trump-nominated justices. Their response to Trump's extraordinary claims of immunity could have profound implications, not only for Trump but also for the perception of the Supreme Court's impartiality and independence. This strategy, while intended to delay, may ultimately lead to another significant legal setback for Trump.