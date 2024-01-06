en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Trump’s Custom 1997 Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster to Be Auctioned

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:38 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 3:20 pm EST
Trump’s Custom 1997 Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster to Be Auctioned

A distinctive piece of automotive and political history, a 1997 Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster, once owned by former U.S. President Donald Trump, is set to take center stage at Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale auction in Arizona. This particular model is not just any Diablo; it is one of only 132 units crafted specifically for the U.S. market between 1997 and 1999, enhancing its value and exclusivity. What sets this vehicle apart even further is its unique Blu Le Mans paint finish, custom-ordered by Trump himself, rendering it a one-off model.

Unique Features and Noted Maintenance

Adding to its appeal, the car boasts a special plaque with the inscription ‘Donald Trump 1997 Diablo.’ It has clocked nearly 25,000 miles over the years, a testament to its well-maintained condition. However, it’s worth noting a ‘mileage inconsistency’ on its CarFax report, a detail potential bidders may want to consider. Under the hood, this Diablo houses a naturally aspirated V12 engine that delivers a potent 492 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque. It’s equipped with a gated manual transmission and an all-wheel-drive system, enabling it to sprint from 0-60 mph in just over four seconds and hit a top speed of 202 mph.

Interior and Ownership History

The interior of this Diablo reflects the elegance one would expect from a luxury sports car, featuring a bi-tone leather design that blends beige and black. Beyond Trump, the vehicle has found a home with two other collectors, further enhancing its rich lineage. This auction is not just about purchasing a car; it’s about owning a piece of history.

Auction Details and Expectations

The auction is slated for January 20-28, 2024, and the automotive world is abuzz with anticipation. Given its rarity and connection to Trump, this Diablo is expected to attract significant attention and potentially high bids. It’s a golden opportunity for both car enthusiasts and collectors to acquire a unique vehicle that combines performance, luxury, and historical significance.

0
Automotive Politics United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
12 mins ago
Mullen Automotive Seeks DOE Funding for U.S. Battery Production
Mullen Automotive, Inc., an emerging electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, has set forth a roadmap for the domestic production of advanced batteries. The company’s subsidiary, Mullen Advanced Energy, LLC, has submitted a Concept Paper to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) seeking funding support for this ambitious project. Aligning with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law The move
Mullen Automotive Seeks DOE Funding for U.S. Battery Production
Vintage Motors Take the Spotlight at Guernsey Military Vehicle Group's Annual Procession
2 hours ago
Vintage Motors Take the Spotlight at Guernsey Military Vehicle Group's Annual Procession
Simulators Power the Evolution of Autonomous Vehicles
2 hours ago
Simulators Power the Evolution of Autonomous Vehicles
2024 Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction: A Celebration of Automotive Lifestyle
44 mins ago
2024 Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction: A Celebration of Automotive Lifestyle
Synetiq and Allye Energy Partner to Repurpose EV Battery Packs, Pioneering a Sustainable Future
54 mins ago
Synetiq and Allye Energy Partner to Repurpose EV Battery Packs, Pioneering a Sustainable Future
FIA Appoints Tim Malyon as New Sporting Director for Single-Seater Department
1 hour ago
FIA Appoints Tim Malyon as New Sporting Director for Single-Seater Department
Latest Headlines
World News
Catalina Crunch and NBA's Jalen Brunson Launch Limited-Edition Cereal
2 mins
Catalina Crunch and NBA's Jalen Brunson Launch Limited-Edition Cereal
Nigeria's Super Eagles Defeated by Guinea in Pre-AFCON Friendly Match
2 mins
Nigeria's Super Eagles Defeated by Guinea in Pre-AFCON Friendly Match
Delhi Cricket's Leadership Shakeup: Yash Dhull Replaced by Himmat Singh
3 mins
Delhi Cricket's Leadership Shakeup: Yash Dhull Replaced by Himmat Singh
Robert Downey Jr. Sparks Debate on Beta-Blockers at 2024 Golden Globe Awards
3 mins
Robert Downey Jr. Sparks Debate on Beta-Blockers at 2024 Golden Globe Awards
Sinn Féin Labels Ongoing Northern Ireland Power-Sharing Talks as 'Charade'
3 mins
Sinn Féin Labels Ongoing Northern Ireland Power-Sharing Talks as 'Charade'
Emotional Moment on Air Marks Third-Year Anniversary of Capitol Riots
3 mins
Emotional Moment on Air Marks Third-Year Anniversary of Capitol Riots
Gabi SmartCare Clinches FDA Certification: A Leap for Digital Pediatric Healthcare
4 mins
Gabi SmartCare Clinches FDA Certification: A Leap for Digital Pediatric Healthcare
Rehabilitation Robots Market Set for Major Surge, Projected to Reach USD 1026.2 Million by 2030
4 mins
Rehabilitation Robots Market Set for Major Surge, Projected to Reach USD 1026.2 Million by 2030
Jacob Zuma Spearheads Campaign for Rising Political Party
5 mins
Jacob Zuma Spearheads Campaign for Rising Political Party
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
12 mins
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
4 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
5 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
6 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
6 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
6 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app