Trump’s Custom 1997 Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster to Be Auctioned

A distinctive piece of automotive and political history, a 1997 Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster, once owned by former U.S. President Donald Trump, is set to take center stage at Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale auction in Arizona. This particular model is not just any Diablo; it is one of only 132 units crafted specifically for the U.S. market between 1997 and 1999, enhancing its value and exclusivity. What sets this vehicle apart even further is its unique Blu Le Mans paint finish, custom-ordered by Trump himself, rendering it a one-off model.

Unique Features and Noted Maintenance

Adding to its appeal, the car boasts a special plaque with the inscription ‘Donald Trump 1997 Diablo.’ It has clocked nearly 25,000 miles over the years, a testament to its well-maintained condition. However, it’s worth noting a ‘mileage inconsistency’ on its CarFax report, a detail potential bidders may want to consider. Under the hood, this Diablo houses a naturally aspirated V12 engine that delivers a potent 492 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque. It’s equipped with a gated manual transmission and an all-wheel-drive system, enabling it to sprint from 0-60 mph in just over four seconds and hit a top speed of 202 mph.

Interior and Ownership History

The interior of this Diablo reflects the elegance one would expect from a luxury sports car, featuring a bi-tone leather design that blends beige and black. Beyond Trump, the vehicle has found a home with two other collectors, further enhancing its rich lineage. This auction is not just about purchasing a car; it’s about owning a piece of history.

Auction Details and Expectations

The auction is slated for January 20-28, 2024, and the automotive world is abuzz with anticipation. Given its rarity and connection to Trump, this Diablo is expected to attract significant attention and potentially high bids. It’s a golden opportunity for both car enthusiasts and collectors to acquire a unique vehicle that combines performance, luxury, and historical significance.