Trump Triumphs in Iowa Caucus: Evangelical Support and the '666' Dilemma

Former President Donald Trump has clinched a significant victory in the 2024 Iowa caucus, solidifying his standing in the race for the White House. His triumph is largely attributed to the backing of evangelical Christians, who make up a substantial portion of his support base. Garnering 58% of the votes from the most religious counties in Iowa, Trump's appeal among this demographic is both undeniable and influential.

The 'Trump as Cyrus' Narrative

Many evangelicals view Trump as a divine instrument in a much larger celestial plan. They draw parallels between Trump and King Cyrus from the Bible, a non-Jewish king who played a fundamental role in liberating the Jews from their Babylonian exile. This comparison underpins the view that Trump is a leader chosen by God to fulfill a divine purpose, an interpretation that resonates deeply with his evangelical followers.

666 Fifth Avenue: A Numerical Conundrum

However, amidst this religious fervor, there lies an intriguing dilemma. The property at 666 Fifth Avenue, once owned by Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, raises theological eyebrows. A significant piece of Manhattan real estate associated with Kushner's family, the address's number directly correlates to the number 666 mentioned in the Book of Revelations. The number 666 is often perceived as symbolizing the devil, the antichrist, or evil in Christian eschatology.

Given the juxtaposition of their support for Trump and the ominous implications of the number 666, the evangelical community finds itself at a crossroads. The conundrum demands an interpretation from evangelical Christians and calls for guidance that would prevent theological error.

Implications for the Upcoming Election

Trump’s victory in Iowa brings with it bragging rights and momentum heading into the New Hampshire primary next week and next month’s contests in Nevada and South Carolina. Trump's rivals, particularly Nikki Haley, face the challenge of counteracting Trump's base and voter support. This victory, backed by the support of the evangelical community, carries significant implications for the upcoming presidential race.