Trump Supporters Duped by 'Trump Bucks' Scam, Thousands Lost on Worthless Memorabilia

Supporters of former President Donald Trump have been misled into purchasing "Trump Bucks," believing these would become valuable. John Amann and others discovered the harsh reality when banks refused to honor these as currency, despite aggressive marketing suggesting Trump's endorsement.

Unraveling the Scam

Investigations by NBC News have pinpointed Colorado-based companies Patriots Dynasty, Patriots Future, and USA Patriots as the entities behind this scheme. Despite their efforts to associate the product with Trump and promises of future wealth, these 'Trump Bucks' hold no monetary value. Victims, lured by the prospect of investing in Trump's political future, find themselves out of pocket, with some, like Amann, turning to social media to expose the fraud.

Legal and Financial Fallout

While the Federal Trade Commission has received complaints and the Better Business Bureau has rated the involved companies with an F, attempts to reach these entities have been fruitless. Financial institutions, including Bank of America, have encountered clients attempting to convert 'Trump Bucks' into real currency, only to be turned away. The scam taps into a segment of Trump's base that is already susceptible to conspiracy theories, promising wealth through a nonexistent 'Trump Rebate Banking System.'

Public and Corporate Response

Efforts to cash in these 'Trump Bucks' at major retailers have also met with denial, with spokespeople for Walmart, Costco, and Home Depot disavowing any association with the scheme. This scam, leveraging fake endorsements and exploiting political loyalty for financial gain, underscores the broader challenges of misinformation and exploitation within political fundraising.

This incident serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of misinformation and the vulnerability of fervent political supporters to exploitation. As victims come to terms with their losses, the broader implications of such scams on political discourse and trust in genuine political fundraising efforts become increasingly apparent.