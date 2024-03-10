Trump Reignites Defamation Feud with E. Jean Carroll Amid $91.6M Bond Appeal

Former President Donald Trump stirred controversy again, doubling down on his assertions against E. Jean Carroll's accusations, a day after securing a $91.6 million bond to appeal a prior defamation case. Trump's remarks, made during a rally in Rome, Georgia, could potentially pave the way for another defamation lawsuit, reigniting a legal battle that has already led to a significant financial judgment against him.

In 2019, writer E. Jean Carroll accused Trump of sexual assault in the 1990s, an allegation he vehemently denied, leading to a defamation lawsuit. In May 2023, a New York jury found Trump had sexually abused Carroll but did not classify the incident as rape.

The fallout from this lawsuit saw Trump posting a $91.6 million bond, part of an appeal process against the $83.3 million in damages awarded to Carroll. Despite these legal entanglements, Trump has maintained his innocence, recently reiterating claims of Carroll's accusations being "totally false" and criticizing the legal framework that allowed her to sue.

Trump's repeated denials and disparaging comments about Carroll and the judicial process have not only led to substantial financial penalties but also raised the specter of additional legal challenges. Legal experts speculate that his latest remarks could bolster Carroll's position in any future defamation claims. Moreover, Trump's critique of Judge Lewis Kaplan, who oversees the defamation judgment, adds another layer of controversy to the ongoing legal saga.