Truecaller's U.S. Spam Scorecard: Unmasking the Scale of Spam Calls in 2023

Truecaller, a leading light in the realm of global communication platforms, has dropped its bombshell U.S. Spam Scorecard for December 2023. The report, a comprehensive compilation of fraudulent call trends data for the entire year of 2023, paints a disconcerting picture of Americans' experience with spam calls. The data reveals that Americans were bombarded with an astounding average of 2 billion spam calls per month, which translates to each person receiving approximately 5.7 spam calls every month.

America's Battle with Time-theft

Each spam call lasted a little over four minutes on average, resulting in Americans spending an eye-watering 227 million hours dealing with them throughout 2023. This time-theft was not evenly distributed across the country. The states reporting the most significant time savings by avoiding spam calls in December were Texas, California, Florida, North Carolina, and Georgia.

The Geography of Spam Calls

The states that found themselves at the receiving end of the most spam and scam calls per user per month were Mississippi, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Montana, and Georgia. In contrast, Massachusetts, Alaska, Hawaii, Washington, and Puerto Rico enjoyed relative peace, receiving the least spam calls. The origin of these nuisance calls was predominantly domestic, with a staggering 87.72% of spam calls coming from within the U.S., while 12.28% were found to originate abroad, particularly from India.

Scam Calls: A Closer Look

The report also delved into the types of scam calls that plagued U.S. residents. It revealed that the scam calls were primarily linked to credit card fraud, identity theft, medicare/insurance fraud, social security scams, car warranty fraud, and debt collection scams.

Truecaller, presently an integral part of everyday communication for a mammoth 368 million active users, remains committed to fostering trust in communication channels. Its contributions in identifying and blocking billions of unwanted calls have been substantial. The platform updates its spam scorecard monthly, offering valuable insights into the evolving landscape of spam calls. Headquartered in Stockholm, Truecaller has had a listing on Nasdaq Stockholm since October 8, 2021.