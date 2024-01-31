TrueBlue Announces Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Earnings Release Date

Workforce solutions provider, TrueBlue, is set to announce its Q4 and full-year 2023 earnings results on February 21, 2024, after the stock market closes. Following the announcement, the company's management will host a webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.
The webcast and the accompanying financial information presentation will be available on the company's website, and an audio replay will be accessible for six months post-call.
Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TBI, TrueBlue is dedicated to connecting people with work.
In 2022 alone, the company successfully linked approximately 611,000 individuals to employment opportunities. The company operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleScout, and PeopleManagement.
PeopleReady provides on-demand industrial staffing, catering to fluctuating industry needs. PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions, helping businesses streamline their hiring processes. PeopleManagement, on the other hand, delivers contingent on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services, meeting the specific needs of various industrial sectors.