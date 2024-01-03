True Elements and Carahsoft Partner to Equip Government Agencies with Water Intelligence

Water Intelligence specialist, True Elements, has announced a strategic alliance with Carahsoft Technology Corp. This collaboration will enable the distribution of True Elements’ SaaS solutions and data sets to public sector agencies. Carahsoft, in its role as the Master Government Aggregator for True Elements, will facilitate this through its reseller partners and multiple government contracts, including NASA’s SEWP V, NCPA, and OMNIA Partners.

Empowering Public Sector with Water Intelligence

The primary objective of this partnership is to equip public sector agencies with Water Intelligence. The technology combines advanced scientific analysis and artificial intelligence to interpret complex water data. This empowers the agencies with valuable insights into the current water quality and quantity, as well as future hydrologic challenges. The partnership is a proactive measure towards preparing for an uncertain water future, driven by climate changes.

True Elements’ Solutions: Deep Insights for Decision-making

True Elements’ SaaS solutions and data sets are designed to provide deep insights that can help address water challenges at local, regional, and national levels. The potency of these solutions lies in their ability to provide government leaders with the necessary tools for informed decision-making. This is particularly crucial in the context of rising global concerns over climate change and its impact on water resources.

Simplified Procurement and Efficient Access

A key aspect of the collaboration between True Elements and Carahsoft is the simplification of procurement for government agencies. The partnership ensures seamless access to Water Intelligence solutions, powered by Google’s infrastructure. Available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts, NCPA Contract, and OMNIA Partners Contract, True Elements’ software, hardware, and services are set to be easily accessible, thus enabling government agencies to address water-related issues proficiently.

In conclusion, this partnership is a significant step towards a water-resilient future. It not only enables efficient decision-making in addressing water-related challenges but also prepares governmental agencies to combat potential climate-induced water crises.