Society

True Crime Podcasts Surge in Popularity among Latino and Black Listeners

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:52 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 8:04 am EST
True Crime Podcasts Surge in Popularity among Latino and Black Listeners

In a significant revelation, a study conducted by the Pew Research Center unveils that true crime podcasts have become a predominant choice among the top-ranked in the United States, particularly among Latino and Black listeners.

The survey encompassed over 5,000 U.S. adults and found that a substantial 43% of regular true crime podcast listeners are Latino, 36% are Black, and 34% are white. Furthermore, the research highlighted the genre’s popularity among women, particularly those with lower educational attainment, who are almost twice as likely as men to regularly tune in to true crime podcasts.

True Crime Podcasts: A Dominant Genre

Representing nearly a quarter of all top-ranked podcasts, true crime content commands the highest average daily rankings on prominent podcast platforms, including Apple and Spotify, over a six-month period in 2022. An impressive 34% of U.S. adults who listened to a podcast in the past year reported regularly tuning into true crime shows.

Engaging Diverse Audiences

The soaring popularity of true crime podcasts among Latino and Black audiences has revealed a previously untapped market for podcast creators. This has led to the development of specialized podcasts like ‘Sistas Who Kill,’ which focuses on crimes involving Black women and addresses racial disparities in the justice system. Podcasts in this genre also serve as catalysts for conversations about pertinent issues such as police interaction in Black communities.

Challenging Perceptions

The findings of the Pew Research Center study challenge the prevailing perception that true crime podcasts are predominantly created by and for white women about white women. Yet, despite the genre’s popularity, comedy, entertainment, arts and pop culture, and politics and government remain the more popular topics for American podcast listeners.

Society United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

