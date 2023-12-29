True Crime Podcasts Surge in Popularity among Latino and Black Listeners

In a significant revelation, a study conducted by the Pew Research Center unveils that true crime podcasts have become a predominant choice among the top-ranked in the United States, particularly among Latino and Black listeners.

The survey encompassed over 5,000 U.S. adults and found that a substantial 43% of regular true crime podcast listeners are Latino, 36% are Black, and 34% are white. Furthermore, the research highlighted the genre’s popularity among women, particularly those with lower educational attainment, who are almost twice as likely as men to regularly tune in to true crime podcasts.

True Crime Podcasts: A Dominant Genre

Representing nearly a quarter of all top-ranked podcasts, true crime content commands the highest average daily rankings on prominent podcast platforms, including Apple and Spotify, over a six-month period in 2022. An impressive 34% of U.S. adults who listened to a podcast in the past year reported regularly tuning into true crime shows.

Engaging Diverse Audiences

The soaring popularity of true crime podcasts among Latino and Black audiences has revealed a previously untapped market for podcast creators. This has led to the development of specialized podcasts like ‘Sistas Who Kill,’ which focuses on crimes involving Black women and addresses racial disparities in the justice system. Podcasts in this genre also serve as catalysts for conversations about pertinent issues such as police interaction in Black communities.

Challenging Perceptions

The findings of the Pew Research Center study challenge the prevailing perception that true crime podcasts are predominantly created by and for white women about white women. Yet, despite the genre’s popularity, comedy, entertainment, arts and pop culture, and politics and government remain the more popular topics for American podcast listeners.