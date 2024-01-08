en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Pets

Trucker’s Cat Found 670 Miles Away Thanks to Microchip

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:28 pm EST
Trucker’s Cat Found 670 Miles Away Thanks to Microchip

On a chilly late November day, Chad McIntyre, a trucker hailing from Decatur, Illinois, experienced what every pet owner dreads – his companion, Tyler, a feline confidante of his numerous solitary drives, had gone missing. They were at a Flying J Truck Stop in Fernley, Nevada when Tyler, perhaps enticed by the call of the wild, slipped out of Chad’s truck and vanished, leaving Chad in a state of panic and worry.

A Search Begins

Despite his immediate efforts to locate Tyler, the relentless demands of his job meant he had to continue his route, which included a delivery across state lines to California. Meanwhile, Chad’s wife, Brandy, sprang into action, reaching out to various Facebook groups dedicated to lost cats and truckers. The virtual community responded with empathy and concern, sharing Brandy’s posts widely and offering words of comfort and support.

A Microchip to the Rescue

Five agonizing days later, Brandy received a message that reignited hope. Tyler had been found – not in Nevada, but at another Flying J Truck Stop in Rock Springs, Wyoming, a staggering 670 miles away. It was a concerned citizen who had discovered Tyler and brought him to the Rock Springs Animal Control. Thanks to the tiny microchip nestled under Tyler’s skin, the shelter was able to identify and contact the McIntyres. The microchip, a permanent form of identification, had proven its worth in a way a collar never could.

Reunion on New Year’s Eve

Lydia Gomez, the supervisor of Rock Springs Animal Control, coordinated with Joan Nickum, an independent transport coordinator, for Tyler’s journey home. Demonstrating a heartwarming display of solidarity and kindness, Nickum drove for four hours to bring Tyler back to his family on New Year’s Eve. As the McIntyres welcomed the new year, they also welcomed back Tyler, their prodigal cat, into their fold.

Post this nerve-wracking incident, the McIntyres have decided to ground Tyler from future road trips. They also emphasize the importance of microchipping pets – a simple act that could mean the difference between endless worry and a joyful reunion.

0
Pets Transportation United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Pets

See more
40 mins ago
Rescued Kittens Ready for Adoption: A Tale of Compassion and Community Support
On a regular day in Duncan, a group of nine-week-old kittens’ lives took a turn for the better. The kittens, who were found in the trash at a transfer station, were rescued and given a chance at a new life. Now, they have been cared for and are available for adoption through the Itty Bitty
Rescued Kittens Ready for Adoption: A Tale of Compassion and Community Support
SPCA's Urgent Plea for Responsible Pet Ownership Amid Cat Crisis
3 hours ago
SPCA's Urgent Plea for Responsible Pet Ownership Amid Cat Crisis
Audrey Roloff: Grammar Gaffes, Pet Ownership Controversy, and a Pregnancy Announcement
3 hours ago
Audrey Roloff: Grammar Gaffes, Pet Ownership Controversy, and a Pregnancy Announcement
Panjab University Tightens Regulations for Dog Owners Following Bite Incident
57 mins ago
Panjab University Tightens Regulations for Dog Owners Following Bite Incident
Community Rallies as Fire Devastates Coquitlam Resident's Home and Daycare
1 hour ago
Community Rallies as Fire Devastates Coquitlam Resident's Home and Daycare
Seven Stolen Puppies Found, Police Continue Search for Eighth in D.C.
2 hours ago
Seven Stolen Puppies Found, Police Continue Search for Eighth in D.C.
Latest Headlines
World News
Withings Bemo: The New 'Doctor in Your Pocket'
31 seconds
Withings Bemo: The New 'Doctor in Your Pocket'
Supreme Court Verdict Looms on Controversial Remission Case
54 seconds
Supreme Court Verdict Looms on Controversial Remission Case
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's Inclusion in India's Squad Sparks Strategic Debate Ahead of T20 World Cup
1 min
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's Inclusion in India's Squad Sparks Strategic Debate Ahead of T20 World Cup
Maldivian Ministers Suspended Over Offensive Remarks About Indian PM Modi
3 mins
Maldivian Ministers Suspended Over Offensive Remarks About Indian PM Modi
Drake Nugent: From Colorado to College Football Playoff National Championship
4 mins
Drake Nugent: From Colorado to College Football Playoff National Championship
Puma and George Russell Race Towards Sustainability with 'Natural Performance' Collection
5 mins
Puma and George Russell Race Towards Sustainability with 'Natural Performance' Collection
Sri Lankan President Pledges to Address Caste-Based Discrimination in Northern Province
5 mins
Sri Lankan President Pledges to Address Caste-Based Discrimination in Northern Province
Los Angeles Chargers Set Sights on 2024 NFL Draft Following Tough Season
5 mins
Los Angeles Chargers Set Sights on 2024 NFL Draft Following Tough Season
Los Angeles Chargers Secure Top Five Pick in 2024 NFL Draft Following Disappointing Season
6 mins
Los Angeles Chargers Secure Top Five Pick in 2024 NFL Draft Following Disappointing Season
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
1 hour
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
2 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
2 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
2 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
5 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
5 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
6 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
7 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
7 hours
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app