Trucker’s Cat Found 670 Miles Away Thanks to Microchip

On a chilly late November day, Chad McIntyre, a trucker hailing from Decatur, Illinois, experienced what every pet owner dreads – his companion, Tyler, a feline confidante of his numerous solitary drives, had gone missing. They were at a Flying J Truck Stop in Fernley, Nevada when Tyler, perhaps enticed by the call of the wild, slipped out of Chad’s truck and vanished, leaving Chad in a state of panic and worry.

A Search Begins

Despite his immediate efforts to locate Tyler, the relentless demands of his job meant he had to continue his route, which included a delivery across state lines to California. Meanwhile, Chad’s wife, Brandy, sprang into action, reaching out to various Facebook groups dedicated to lost cats and truckers. The virtual community responded with empathy and concern, sharing Brandy’s posts widely and offering words of comfort and support.

A Microchip to the Rescue

Five agonizing days later, Brandy received a message that reignited hope. Tyler had been found – not in Nevada, but at another Flying J Truck Stop in Rock Springs, Wyoming, a staggering 670 miles away. It was a concerned citizen who had discovered Tyler and brought him to the Rock Springs Animal Control. Thanks to the tiny microchip nestled under Tyler’s skin, the shelter was able to identify and contact the McIntyres. The microchip, a permanent form of identification, had proven its worth in a way a collar never could.

Reunion on New Year’s Eve

Lydia Gomez, the supervisor of Rock Springs Animal Control, coordinated with Joan Nickum, an independent transport coordinator, for Tyler’s journey home. Demonstrating a heartwarming display of solidarity and kindness, Nickum drove for four hours to bring Tyler back to his family on New Year’s Eve. As the McIntyres welcomed the new year, they also welcomed back Tyler, their prodigal cat, into their fold.

Post this nerve-wracking incident, the McIntyres have decided to ground Tyler from future road trips. They also emphasize the importance of microchipping pets – a simple act that could mean the difference between endless worry and a joyful reunion.