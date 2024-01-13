en English
Transportation

Truckers Brace for Impending Snowstorm in New York

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:32 am EST
Truckers Brace for Impending Snowstorm in New York

In a race against nature, truckers in Cheektowaga, New York, steel themselves for an impending snowstorm. Among them is Mike Gimpel, a seasoned trucker boasting 40 years of experience, who remains undeterred. His destination? Missouri. And he’s confident of reaching it before tractor-trailer bans come into effect on Saturday morning.

Heavy Load as an Ally

Despite the looming severe weather, Gimpel is hauling a significant load. A veteran of the road, he believes that the heft of his cargo will aid him in these challenging conditions. His strategy includes a planned stop in Ohio for overnight rest.

Seasoned Trucker’s Advice

Gimpel advises novice truckers to maintain a heightened vigilance about road conditions during such times. His particular caution is for ice, especially on overpasses and bridges. It’s a danger often underestimated, even by the most experienced road warriors.

A Lifeline in the Storm

Jim’s Truck Plaza in Cheektowaga serves as a vital pit stop for truckers like Gimpel. Russell Rubel, an employee at the plaza, assures that they remain open, come what may. Lessons from the previous year’s Christmas blizzard have made them better equipped for severe weather. Gimpel also has a word of caution for other drivers on the road. He emphasizes understanding the limited stopping ability of trucks and the importance of maintaining safe distances.

Simultaneously, Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a State of Emergency for Western New York. She has also called up the National Guard in anticipation of the snowstorm, set to bring blizzard-like conditions, strong winds, power outages, and up to a foot of snow in some areas. The Governor has urged New Yorkers to stay safe and stay updated on weather conditions. In preparation for the storm, equipment has been pre-deployed, and suppliers contracted.

Transportation United States Weather
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

