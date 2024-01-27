Troy Main Street to Host Two-Day Celebration for Total Solar Eclipse

In a unique blend of community spirit and cosmic wonder, Troy Main Street, in collaboration with the city of Troy, is orchestrating a two-day celebration in downtown Troy to commemorate the Total Solar Eclipse. The event is set to be a spectacle of live music, local engagement, and celestial marvel, beginning on a Sunday evening and culminating in the awe-inspiring moment of the eclipse on Monday.

Music and Merriment Under the Stars

The celebration kicks off with the vibrant sounds of The Hanky Panks, a local band known for its engaging performances. As the evening unfolds, attendees will be treated to the nostalgic tunes of the 80s cover band, STRANGER, setting the perfect tone for a night under the stars. On Monday, as the anticipation for the eclipse builds, Party Punch will take to the stage, their music echoing through the streets of Troy as the city prepares to witness this rare astronomical event.

Family-Friendly Fun and Local Delights

Beyond the music, the celebration promises a host of family-friendly entertainment. Happy the Clown, a beloved local figure, will be on hand with his whimsical balloon art, delighting both children and adults alike. Local merchants will also play a crucial role in the festivities, providing a diverse range of food and beverage options to keep the revelers well-fed and hydrated throughout the event.

Community Unity and Cosmic Delights

This celebration is made possible through the generous support of The Troy Foundation and the Miami County Visitors & Convention Bureau. Their financial backing underscores the community's commitment to fostering unity and creating memorable experiences. With this event, the city of Troy invites its residents and visitors to come together, not just to witness the Total Solar Eclipse, but to celebrate the spirit of their community under the stunning backdrop of one of nature's most spectacular displays.