Troy Junior High School Robotics Team Scores Big in Competition

The robotics team at Troy Junior High School, known as the TrojaTrons, has marked a significant accomplishment by securing third place in a recent competition held at the United States Air Force Museum. Their commendable performance has earned them a coveted spot in the forthcoming Dayton District Level event, slated for January 27-28, which will also be held at the same prestigious venue.

Historic Achievement

The victory is particularly significant as it marks the first year since 2006 that Troy Junior High School has fielded a robotics competition team. The TrojaTrons, consisting of seven dedicated students – Matthew Clark, Lily Crans, Jaxson Frey, Andrew Gil, Chance Haywood, Vie Rounds, and Justin Stacy, meet after school to work on building and programming the robot. Their hard work and commitment have resulted in the team recording their highest score in the history of their participation.

Excellence in Robot Design

Alongside their remarkable performance, the team also clinched the Robot Design award. This recognition celebrates their robot’s design excellence and their adept ability to articulate its construction and programming. It is a testament to their unique skills in problem-solving, coding, and artistic abilities.

Inspirational Guidance

The team’s success can be credited to their coaches, Amanda Grear and Laura Cantrell, who teach pre-engineering and art respectively at Troy Junior High School. They have guided the team through the complete process of building, programming, and presenting their robot to the judges. Grear expressed her pride in the team’s accomplishments, highlighting their respectful collaboration and effective utilization of individual talents.