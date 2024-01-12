en English
TRowePrice’s Eric Veiel Predicts a Downward Trend in Inflation

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:19 pm EST
TRowePrice’s Eric Veiel Predicts a Downward Trend in Inflation

As the world grapples with the economic consequences of the pandemic, the eyes of industry experts and economists are set on one crucial indicator: inflation. Eric Veiel, a prominent figure at TRowePrice, has recently made a statement regarding this economic parameter. Veiel believes that the current state of inflation is approaching a phase where the Consumer Price Index (CPI), a key measure of inflation, will continue its downward trend.

Understanding the Consumer Price Index

The CPI is a tool widely used to measure inflation. It tracks changes in the price level of a market basket of consumer goods and services purchased by households. The state of the CPI is critical to economists, policymakers, and investors alike. A decrease in the CPI indicates a reduction in inflationary pressures, a factor that can significantly influence interest rates, economic growth, and overall financial stability.

Recent Trends and Forecasts

The US Consumer Price Index rose to 3.4% on a yearly basis in December, exceeding market expectations. The Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.3% on a monthly basis. These results have prompted a forecast suggesting a slowing in core inflation and a strengthening in headline inflation.

Implications of the Predicted Downward Trend

Eric Veiel’s prediction of a continuing downward trend in the CPI carries significant implications. It suggests a potential decrease in inflation rates, which could impact the timing and pace of the Federal Reserve’s rate cuts. This, in turn, could influence the value of the US Dollar. With the economic landscape still recovering from the shocks of the pandemic, the predicted decrease in inflation could be a welcome sign of stability for investors and consumers alike.

author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

