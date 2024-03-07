Troupe Vertigo and Colorado Springs Philharmonic Unite for Circus Symphony Spectacle

This weekend, the Pikes Peak Center will host a groundbreaking performance that blurs the lines between the dynamic worlds of circus arts and symphonic music. Troupe Vertigo, renowned for its innovative circus performances, joins forces with the Colorado Springs Philharmonic to present a unique show that intertwines captivating circus acts with the grandeur of live symphony music. Artistic director and choreographer of Troupe Vertigo, Aloysia Gavre, describes the collaboration as "a marriage between the two art forms."

A Dual-Act Extravaganza

The show is structured into two distinct acts. Act One is inspired by Spanish music and features a variety of performances, including juggling, aerial straps, and Cyr wheel acts, all choreographed to the rhythm and tempo of Spanish compositions. Gavre highlights the act's ability to combine moody, romantic atmospheres with playful fun, leaving audiences exhilarated. Act Two transitions into nonstop circus theater, following the story of ring mistress Carmen in a 1920s traveling circus setting. This act showcases traditional circus characters like the strongman, acrobat, and ballerina, but with a dramatic orchestral twist.

The Theatrical Journey

Since its inception in 1992 by Gavre and her husband, Troupe Vertigo has aimed to fuse circus with theatrical elements, enhancing the audience's overall experience. This weekend's performance is no exception, as the cast guides spectators through a theatrical adventure set to a powerful orchestral score. The inclusion of iconic circus imagery, paired with the emotional depth of symphonic music, creates a unique spectacle that transcends traditional performance boundaries.

A Gateway to the Symphony

One of the show's goals is to attract audiences who might not typically attend symphony concerts. By combining concert elements with the excitement of circus acts, Gavre hopes to introduce symphonic music to a wider audience in a playful and celebratory manner. This innovative approach not only enriches the cultural landscape of Colorado Springs but also highlights the versatility and appeal of the city's orchestra.

As Troupe Vertigo and the Colorado Springs Philharmonic prepare to take the stage, attendees can anticipate a performance that redefines the concert experience. This unique collaboration promises not only to entertain but also to inspire appreciation for the arts in new and unexpected ways.