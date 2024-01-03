en English
Business

Troubled Debut for Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:11 pm EST
Troubled Debut for Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek

On its inaugural New Year’s Eve weekend, the Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek experienced a series of setbacks, leading to the cancellation of nearly 80 hotel reservations. The cause of these disruptions was attributed to a burst pipe and delays in attaining state approval for parts of the hotel’s fire alarm and sprinkler system.

Missteps and Delays

The 300-room hotel had initially planned to open all its rooms for the holiday period with approximately 200 reservations already secured. However, due to the mentioned issues, the hotel was unable to fulfill its promise, thereby disappointing many guests. One such guest, Jane Crudup, expressed her dissatisfaction, particularly with the lack of prior communication before her scheduled check-in time.

Management’s Response

Addressing these concerns, the hotel’s General Manager, Baxter Lee, and CEO, Dan Lee (no relation), acknowledged the shortcomings. They stated that the hotel’s staff had made efforts to contact guests ahead of time, but the two towers of the hotel had failed to pass the fire alarm and sprinkler system inspections and would remain closed until they achieved state compliance.

Further, a winter storm was identified as the culprit behind the freezing and cracking pipes, which resulted in water damage in the parking garage. Other setbacks included a shortage of finished carpentry workers, which contributed to the delay of the $300 million project.

Looking Forward

Despite these challenges, the Chamonix Casino Hotel’s management remains hopeful. The hotel’s restaurant is set to open on February 1, while the spa is expected to open in April. Once fully operational, the Chamonix Casino Hotel is projected to be Teller County’s largest and most luxurious hotel, promising a new era of hospitality in the region.

Business Disaster United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

