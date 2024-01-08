Trouble in Paradise? 90 Day Fiancé’s Clayton Clark and Anali Vallejos Face Speculations of Split

A storm seems to be brewing in the paradise of Clayton Clark and Anali Vallejos, the couple from the tenth season of the popular reality TV show 90 Day Fiancé. The couple, who tied the knot after a series of setbacks, have hinted at possible troubles in their marriage.

A Relationship Under Scrutiny

The couple’s relationship, which began with Anali journeying to America on a K-1 visa to marry her American fiancé, Clayton, has consistently been under scrutiny. Their relationship was burdened with a set of unique challenges, including Clayton’s living situation. The American suitor lived in a cramped one-bedroom apartment, sharing his space with two guinea pigs, two chihuahuas, and, most notably, his mother.

Cracks in the Facade

Despite these hurdles, Clayton and Anali decided to exchange vows, with a Methodist priest officiating their wedding. However, the couple’s unity was tested when Anali chose to hire a stripper for her bachelorette party, against Clayton’s wishes. This decision led to a heated argument, further revealing the cracks in their relationship.

Speculations Around Separation

Recent online activity has sparked speculation about the couple’s relationship status. When a fan inquired about Clayton’s New Year’s Eve plans, his response did not involve Anali. Instead, he suggested the fan ask Anali individually about her plans. This has led fans to question whether the couple might be on the brink of separation.

As the 90 Day Fiancé series continues to air every Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on TLC, fans continue to speculate and eagerly await updates on the couple’s relationship.