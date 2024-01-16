Trivium Packaging in Flux: Owners Consider Sale

The future of Trivium Packaging, a prominent U.S.-based packaging company, hangs in a delicate balance as its owners contemplate a potential sale. It is a crucial juncture in the company's trajectory, with options ranging from a complete sale to strategic alignments aimed at securing future growth.

Owners Mull Over Future Course

The owners of Trivium, Ardagh Group SA and Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, are currently in consultation with advisers to chart the company's future course. A possible outcome could be an auction of Trivium, a move that could potentially fetch a sum exceeding $3.5 billion, signaling the company's significant standing in the packaging industry.

Trivium's Market Impact

Trivium, a producer of metal packaging products for diverse sectors including food, beauty, and home care, is a major player in the packaging industry with an annual revenue of approximately $3.3 billion. The company, established in 2019 as a result of a merger between OTPP-backed Exal Corp and Ardagh's food and specialty packaging business, has since carved a niche for itself in the market.

Potential Buyers

As the possibility of Trivium's sale surfaces, it is expected to pique the interest of other companies in the packaging industry, private equity firms, or strategic investors seeking to enlarge their market share or diversify their product offerings. However, the representatives for Trivium and OTPP have chosen to remain silent on the matter for now.

As Trivium navigates this pivotal phase, its stakeholders, encompassing employees, customers, and suppliers, will be keenly observing the implications. The forthcoming decisions could bring about significant alterations in the company's operations, market position, and even send ripples through the broader packaging industry.