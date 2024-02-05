Triumphant Trio: Parvo Survivor Puppies Ready for Adoption at Coconino Humane Association

At the heart of the Coconino Humane Association, a trio of 4-month-old Australian Shepherd dog mixes named Paradise, Lemon, and Ziggy, two females and one male respectively, are poised for a fresh chapter. Born within the shelter's nurturing environment, they endured the hardship of contracting Parvovirus, a highly contagious viral illness that required them to be isolated until they recovered fully. Today, they are healthy, their spirits undimmed by the early medical ordeal and are eagerly awaiting their forever homes.

The Struggle and Triumph over Parvo

Parvovirus, often referred to as Parvo, is a formidable adversary for puppies, given its highly contagious nature. The fact that Paradise, Lemon, and Ziggy managed to pull through attests to the resilient care provided by the shelter and the robustness of their young spirits. Today, they stand healthy and spirited, their past illness merely a testament to their resilience.

Markings of Distinction

Initially all white, these puppies are currently undergoing a natural transition where their brown markings are beginning to show. This development is adding an extra layer of cuteness to their already endearing personalities, making them even more irresistible to potential adopters.

Other Puppies in the Shelter

Beyond Paradise, Lemon, and Ziggy, the Coconino Humane Association is a temporary refuge for many other puppies needing permanent homes. Interested individuals are encouraged to explore the shelter's website, coconinohumane.org, for viewing and adoption information.

As Paradise, Lemon, and Ziggy, and their fellow shelter residents look forward to their new beginnings, the hope is that they find the love and warmth they deserve in their forever homes.