Trisha O’Berg: From Paramedic to Interim Fire Chief of Spokane Fire Department

Trisha O’Berg, a seasoned firefighter who unwittingly found her life’s calling, has been chosen to serve as the interim chief of the Spokane Fire Department. This decision came amidst a nationwide quest for a permanent chief, marking a significant turn in O’Berg’s 28-year-long illustrious career with the Overland Park Fire Department.

Unplanned Beginnings

O’Berg’s journey into the world of firefighting was not a premeditated one. In search of flexible work to support her medical school education, she trained as a paramedic. This role eventually led her to don the mantle of a firefighter, a position that demanded her to shoulder multifaceted responsibilities in emergency medical services and firefighting.

She vividly recalls her first encounter with a house fire. The adrenaline rush and the sense of camaraderie it fostered amongst her colleagues fortified her dedication to firefighting.

A Return to the Fray

After her retirement from the Overland Park Fire Department, O’Berg found herself missing the thrill and challenges of the job. Thus, when the opportunity arose, she joined the Spokane Fire Department as the deputy chief of operations in April 2020.

Throughout her tenure and particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, O’Berg admired the department’s professionalism, profound respect for its traditions, and the deep reverence for its past members.

Leading the Charge

Despite her plans to retire a second time, Mayor Lisa Brown’s request for her to serve as the interim fire chief during the ongoing hunt for a permanent chief saw her delay her retirement. However, O’Berg has decided against applying for the role herself.

As the first woman to spearhead the Spokane Fire Department, O’Berg recognizes the significance of female visibility in the field. She underscores the need to augment the representation of women, which presently hovers between 4% and 6% in fire departments across the nation.