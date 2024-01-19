Trinity Truck and Trailer Service to Expand Headquarters, Diversify Production Line

Michigan-based firm, Trinity Truck and Trailer Service, renowned for manufacturing milk transport tankers and running a mechanical repair facility, is set to expand its headquarters in Ithaca with a $6.75 million investment. The expansion, which will generate 55 new jobs, is part of the company's diversification plan to include the production of milk stainless steel storage silos, pasteurization, and other hygienic equipment.

Investment Aided by Grant and Property Tax Abatement

The expansion project has received a significant boost from a $192,500 grant from the Micro Michigan Business Development Program. On top of this, the city of Ithaca has shown further support by offering a 50-percent property tax abatement. These financial aids are set to reduce the burden on Trinity and enable the smooth execution of the expansion plan.

Company's Emphasis on Community and Safety

Company owner and manager, Ron Lupa, emphasized the role of the community and his team's achievements in maintaining safe truck and trailer operations. He further highlighted the anticipated benefits of the expansion, which will open up more job and business opportunities in the area, thus contributing to the local economy.

Boost to Michigan's Agricultural and Transportation Industries

The project is not just a victory for Trinity but also a boon to Michigan's agricultural and transportation industries. Greater Gratiot Development Inc. President, James E. Wheeler, expressed his excitement over Trinity's growth, acknowledging the positive impact it will have on these sectors. The expansion is seen as a strategic move that will strengthen Michigan's dairy industry by augmenting the production of milk stainless steel storage silos and pasteurization equipment.