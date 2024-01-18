Trinity Hunt Partners Announces Launch of Springline Advisory, Aiming to Transform Middle-Market Accounting

In a move that signifies a strategic shift in the middle-market accounting landscape, Dallas-based private equity firm, Trinity Hunt Partners, has launched Springline Advisory, a business advisory platform. This establishment was born out of Trinity Hunt's strategic investment in the advisory business of Kansas City-based accounting and consulting firm, MarksNelson. The investment led to the separation of the advisory division from MarksNelson, thereby birthing Springline Advisory.

A New Era for Business Advisory Services

Under the leadership of Tim Brackney, the former president and COO of consulting firm RGP, Springline Advisory is set to embark on a trailblazing journey. The Springline business model aims to provide its clients with the capabilities and geographic reach of larger firms without compromising the depth of relationship and service that smaller, regional providers offer. Trinity Hunt's backing of Springline reiterates the firm's investment strategy: nurturing service businesses that provide innovative solutions and deliver exceptional outcomes for clients and employees.

Expanding Horizons

Marking its entry with approximately 150 employees, Springline Advisory's expansion plans are already underway. Trinity Hunt is actively exploring opportunities to enlarge Springline's footprint through acquisitions of peer companies offering complementary advisory services. This approach is targeted at amplifying Springline's capabilities and establishing a robust national presence.

An Experienced Hand at the Helm

Tim Brackney, the newly appointed CEO of Springline Advisory, brings a wealth of experience from his time in the professional services industry. With over two decades of service at RGP and a significant tenure at PwC, Brackney's expertise will be pivotal in steering Springline towards becoming a leading national business advisory platform. His vision for Springline includes enhancing the strengths of partner firms through shared services and advanced technologies, thereby improving service delivery, talent acquisition, employee learning, and development, alongside fostering stronger client and colleague relationships.