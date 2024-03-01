Trinity Housing Partners Spearheads New Age-Restricted Complex in Goulds, Miami-Dade

Trinity Housing Partners, led by attorney Erick Deeb and electrical contractors Roberto Baroniel and Pep Alvarez, is setting the stage for a significant development in South Miami-Dade County. Dubbed Trinity Sierra Bay, the project aims to introduce a 234-unit age-restricted multifamily complex in Goulds, offering market-rate apartments specifically designed for renters aged 62 and older. With construction slated to commence late this year or early next year, the development promises to enrich the housing options available to the senior community, with an anticipated completion in 2026.

Strategic Development in a Growing Market

South Miami-Dade has emerged as an attractive destination for residential developers, thanks to its relatively affordable land prices compared to the urban core. Trinity Sierra Bay, to be situated on a 5.6-acre site at 11770 Southwest 214th Street and 11825 Southwest 216th Street, represents a strategic investment in this burgeoning market. The property, acquired by an entity affiliated with Deeb, Baroniel, and Alvarez for $3.5 million in 2021, is poised to meet the growing demand for senior housing in the area. This project marks a significant foray into major development for Baroniel and the younger Alvarez, building on their experience in constructing single-family spec homes in South Florida.

Rising Interest in South Miami-Dade

The proposal for Trinity Sierra Bay is part of a larger trend of increased development activity in South Miami-Dade. Other notable projects include Ricadri Group's 93-unit apartment project and the nonprofit developer Preservation of Affordable Housing's 113-unit Meridian Point at Goulds Station. These developments, along with Trinity Sierra Bay, underscore the region's appeal to developers looking to cater to diverse housing needs. The area's potential is further highlighted by proposals from Alta Developers and MG Developer, which are planning substantial multifamily complexes in nearby Princeton, signaling a robust interest in residential development throughout South Miami-Dade.

Anticipating the Impact

Trinity Sierra Bay's focus on providing age-restricted, market-rate apartments fills a critical gap in the housing market for seniors in Goulds and the broader South Miami-Dade County. As the project progresses towards its expected completion in 2026, it stands as a testament to the region's evolving landscape and the growing emphasis on meeting the diverse housing needs of its residents. The development not only highlights the potential for further growth in the area but also sets a precedent for similar projects aiming to serve the senior community. As Trinity Housing Partners moves forward with its plans, the impact of Trinity Sierra Bay will likely reverberate through the local real estate market, contributing to the ongoing transformation of South Miami-Dade into a vibrant and inclusive community for residents of all ages.