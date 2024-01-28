Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Keith Rowley Heads to Washington, DC for Critical Discussions

Prime Minister Keith Rowley of Trinidad and Tobago is readying to embark on a critical journey to Washington, DC, with a delegation of key government officials. The agenda is set to include discussions on a range of topics pertinent to the people of Trinidad and Tobago.

Delegation and Topics of Discussion

Accompanying the Prime Minister is a team of dedicated officials, including the Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, Dr. Amery Browne, and the Minister of Energy and Energy Industries, Stuart Young. The delegation is expected to engage in talks with senior US Government representatives, focusing on areas of mutual interest such as energy, commerce, cybersecurity, and diplomacy.

Other Key Participants

Other key officials in the delegation include the Minister of Digital Transformation, Hassel Bacchus, and the Minister in the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs, Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal. The Chief of Defence Staff of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, Air Vice-Marshal Darryl Daniel, is also part of the team representing the Caribbean nation.

Interim Prime Minister

During Prime Minister Rowley's absence, the responsibility of managing the nation's affairs will fall on the shoulders of Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert. As the acting Prime Minister, he will steer the governance of Trinidad and Tobago until Rowley's return.

The impending discussions in Washington, DC are likely to hold significant implications for the future of Trinidad and Tobago, as the outcomes could influence policy decisions and strategic direction in key areas of national interest.