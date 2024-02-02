Trina Solar to Open First U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Texas, Fostering Job Growth and Solar Innovation

Trina Solar, a prominent solar panel manufacturer, has taken a significant stride towards establishing its manufacturing footprint in the U.S. by signing a lease for its maiden manufacturing facility at Tradepoint 45 West in Wilmer, Texas.

The facility, which sprawls across 1.35 million square feet on a 95-acre lot, is forecasted to become operational by the end of 2024.

A Landmark Investment in Texas

With an investment of over $200 million, Trina Solar aims to manufacture and assemble high-power Vertex solar panels and modules at this site. This production warehouse is expected to generate 1,500 jobs for the South Dallas market, making it the largest speculative manufacturing facility ever erected in Texas.

Revolutionizing Solar Technology

The facility will churn out Vertex modules that integrate 210mm silicon wafers, achieving a staggering 600W power output with a module efficiency of up to 21.4 percent. This technological innovation not only underscores Trina Solar's commitment to sustainable energy but also sets new benchmarks in solar technology.

A Strategic Move for Growth

The company's establishment in Wilmer is anticipated to lure suppliers and related businesses owing to its strategic location, which offers a significant advantage of reaching the majority of the U.S. population within a 2-day drive. The City of Wilmer is also known for its low mileage rates, providing substantial tax savings. The property comes with ample parking and trailer positions with scope for expansion, making it an ideal choice for Trina Solar's ambitious plans.

The deal was facilitated by Stream, with Champion Partners and Cresset Partners undertaking the property's development. Stream's team represented Trina Solar in this transaction, while the City of Wilmer played a crucial role in enabling the agreement, underlining their pro-growth and pro-jobs mindset.

This landmark move by Trina Solar signifies a significant boost to American manufacturing and the U.S. solar market, thus positioning Texas as a forerunner in the transition to a sustainable future.