Analysis

Trimble Inc.: Analysts Offer Mixed Views; New Price Target and Performance Indicators Unveiled

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:11 am EST
Trimble Inc.: Analysts Offer Mixed Views; New Price Target and Performance Indicators Unveiled

Five different analysts have recently scrutinized Trimble Inc. (TRMB), a company known for its location-based solutions that make use of GPS, laser, optical, and inertial technologies. These analyses have resulted in an array of opinions, a blend of bullish and bearish sentiments, which have led to a variety of ratings over the past month. The newly adjusted 12-month average price target stands at $51.2, a decrease from the earlier target of $55.40. The high estimate stretches to $58.00, while the low estimate is set at $42.00.

Segments and Performance

The company, Trimble Inc., targets a wide range of industries such as agriculture, architecture, and construction. Trimble operates in four main segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The bulk of Trimble’s revenue generation is through the US and Europe.

Financially, Trimble has been showcasing positive signs. These signs include an above-average market capitalization, a strong revenue growth of 8.18% as of September 30, 2023, a net margin of 7.82%, an ROE (Return on Equity) of 1.73%, and an ROA (Return on Assets) of 0.79%. However, the company’s debt-to-equity ratio stands high at 0.73, indicating a substantial reliance on borrowed funds.

Role of Analysts

Analysts, who are responsible for these evaluations, play a pivotal role in providing insights to investors. They do so through quarterly ratings and predictions on the company’s financials. It’s vital for investors to remember that these ratings are essentially opinions and should be considered alongside other financial data and market performance indicators.

A Spectrum of Ratings

Trimble Inc. has received an interesting mix of neutral, hold, and buy ratings from various research analysts. The stock holds a consensus target price of $53.50, with an overall rating of ‘Hold’. The content also provides information about the changes in the positions of large investors and insider selling activities.

author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

