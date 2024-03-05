Trilogy by Shea Homes Redefines Active Adult Living in Summerlin with Luxurious Amenities

Shea Homes is revolutionizing the concept of active adult living in Summerlin's master-planned community with the introduction of Trilogy, a neighborhood designed specifically for dynamic individuals aged 55 and above. This innovative development caters to the growing demand among empty nesters and retirees for a vibrant lifestyle, offering a range of sophisticated paired homes and unparalleled amenities.

Revolutionizing Retirement: Trilogy's Approach

Trilogy boasts five unique floor plans, including both single- and two-story options, with sizes ranging from 1,538 to 2,748 square feet. Prices for these exquisite homes start from the high $600,000s, reaching up to the $800,000s. Each home in Trilogy is part of a comprehensive lifestyle package that promises ease and luxury, featuring modern open floor plans for seamless indoor-outdoor living, options for casitas, guest suites, and even private elevators. Aimed at reducing maintenance and facilitating a "lock-and-leave" lifestyle, Trilogy homes make travel and entertainment a breeze for active adults.

Unmatched Amenities and Strategic Location

Trilogy's strategic location near the 215 Beltway and Town Center Drive places it in close proximity to essential services, including medical facilities like Roseman University College of Medicine, and lifestyle amenities in the thriving Gardens Plaza. The highlight of Trilogy's offerings is the Outlook Club, a resort-style hub with a culinary kitchen, sports and media deck, fitness center, and more, fostering a community spirit among residents. The neighborhood's close ties with other Trilogy communities nationwide also open doors for international travel and reciprocal access to various events and seminars, enhancing the living experience beyond borders.

A Neighborhood Integrated with Summerlin's Rich Amenities

Trilogy's integration into Summerlin, a community known for its extensive amenities including parks, trails, and entertainment options, adds another layer of appeal to this unique neighborhood. This gated community not only offers beautiful homes but also ensures residents are never far from conveniences, including Downtown Summerlin’s shopping and dining district, and sports facilities like City National Arena and Las Vegas Ballpark. Trilogy's design philosophy and location leverage the best of Summerlin's offerings, making it a coveted destination for those seeking an active and enriched retirement lifestyle.

As Trilogy continues to attract attention for its innovative approach to active adult living, it sets a new benchmark in the housing industry for combining luxury, convenience, and community spirit. This development not only offers a promising lifestyle for today's active adults but also reflects a broader shift towards creating more engaging and fulfilling living environments for retirees. As more individuals look towards their golden years with anticipation of adventure and rejuvenation, communities like Trilogy stand out as beacons of how retirement living should evolve, promising a future where age is merely a number, and life is lived to the fullest.