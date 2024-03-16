Trial in Trump Hush-Money Case Postponed 30 Days for Evidence Review

Donald Trump's hush-money criminal trial, initially slated to commence on 25 March, has been deferred until mid-April at the earliest. This decision, made by Judge Juan Manuel Merchan, comes after Trump's legal team argued for additional time to review a substantial cache of evidence recently acquired from a past federal probe into the same issue. Trump faces four criminal indictments, with this trial marking a significant moment in his legal battles as the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee.

Discovery of New Evidence

Trump's defense team was granted the 30-day postponement they sought, citing the need to sift through tens of thousands of pages of evidence handed over by the US attorney’s office in Manhattan. This office had scrutinized the hush-money arrangement during Trump's presidency, uncovering records about Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer and now a prosecution witness. The evidence, characterized by Trump's lawyers as "exculpatory and favorable to the defense," includes details on the payments made to porn actor Stormy Daniels. Prosecutors, however, maintain that much of this material is "largely irrelevant to the case's subject matter," though they acknowledge some records' pertinence.

Legal Strategies and Implications

The hush-money case pivots on allegations that Trump falsified his company’s records to obscure the nature of payments to Cohen, who had paid Daniels $130,000 during the 2016 presidential campaign to suppress her claims of an extramarital sexual encounter with Trump. Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records and denies the encounter with Daniels. His lawyers assert that the payments were legitimate legal expenses, not efforts to conceal the truth. The prosecution rebuts this, pointing out Trump's legal team's late request for the full case file from the US attorney’s office, a factor complicating evidence presentation.

Trial Delays and Broader Context

While short trial delays due to evidence issues are common, any postponement in Trump's trials garners significant attention given his political stature and the proximity of the upcoming election. With jury selection initially scheduled just nine weeks away and now pushed back, the delay underscores the complexities and strategic maneuvering in high-profile legal contests. The outcome of this trial, amidst Trump's other legal challenges and his political ambitions, remains a focal point of national and international discussion.