Trial Delayed for Sandra Strickland in Vehicular Homicide Case, New Hearings Set

The trial for Sandra Strickland, a 72-year-old charged with vehicular homicide among other charges, has been postponed to accommodate a new motion that necessitates further hearing with expert witnesses. This development comes in the wake of the April 2022 crash in Lebanon's town square, which led to the tragic death of 27-year-old Ashley Bailey and left her 3-year-old son injured. Strickland's plea of not guilty adds another layer of complexity to a case already delayed by logistical challenges, including witness availability and legal motions surrounding evidence.

The Incident and Immediate Aftermath

The collision that occurred in April 2022 not only claimed the life of Ashley Bailey but also sparked a series of legal battles. Strickland's charges include DUI, two counts of reckless endangerment, and failure to stop at the scene of a crash involving an injury. The delay in trial dates, initially set for a range between mid-July to late October, underscores the complexities inherent in coordinating the schedules of all involved parties. Furthermore, a motion to suppress blood evidence collected post-crash has been filed, complicating the legal proceedings. Bailey, remembered for her love of basketball, horses, and the outdoors, left behind a young son, who miraculously survived the accident with minor injuries.

Legal Challenges and Community Impact

The postponement of the trial is not just a matter of legal scheduling but reflects the broader challenges of addressing DUI-related incidents within the legal system. The motion to suppress evidence and the need for expert witness testimony highlights the intricate balance between ensuring a fair trial and upholding public safety. Additionally, the involvement of a local establishment, Lebanon Chili's Bar & Grill, in a civil lawsuit accuses the restaurant of negligence for allegedly serving Strickland alcohol shortly before the crash. This aspect of the case emphasizes the community's role in preventing such tragedies and the legal responsibilities of establishments serving alcohol.

Looking Forward

As the community of Lebanon awaits a rescheduled trial date, the case against Sandra Strickland remains a poignant reminder of the consequences of impaired driving. The delayed trial not only impacts the families involved but also keeps the community in a state of limbo regarding the outcome. The legal proceedings, once concluded, may offer some closure to Ashley Bailey's family and contribute to broader discussions on DUI laws, the role of establishments in preventing impaired driving, and the importance of community vigilance to avert such tragedies in the future.

