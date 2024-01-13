Triad Region Prepares for Another Round of Inclement Weather

The Triad region in North Carolina, still drying out from a recent downpour, is bracing for another round of inclement weather this Friday. However, according to FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd, this storm is anticipated to be less severe than its predecessor. The day will start with clear skies but will transition to a windier, rainy climate by the evening, with potential thunderstorms predicted around 8 or 9 p.m.

Severe Weather Warnings

The Storm Prediction Center has categorized the southern part of the FOX8 viewing area under a slight risk for severe weather. The primary concerns are damaging winds and isolated tornadoes, particularly south of the Triad. Despite the threat of storms, rainfall is expected to remain below one inch, with sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph and gusts exceeding 30 mph. These conditions might trigger scattered power outages across the region.

City Preparations and Resident Concerns

In response to the weather forecast, Greensboro city crews have initiated preventive measures such as clearing debris from flood drains and setting up barricades in flood-prone areas. One such area is Latham Park, badly affected by the previous storms. A local resident raised concerns about flooding issues and the necessity for barricades, recalling a delay in the city’s response that led to a vehicle stalling in floodwaters.

Weekend Forecast and Beyond

While the weekend is forecasted to be sunny but breezy, meteorologists predict a potential wintry mix by the following Tuesday. The forecast is indicative of a 30% to 40% chance of snow in various areas, with temperatures dipping as low as 24 degrees. This potential snowfall would be the first for the Triad region this winter, offering a stark contrast to the stormy weather expected in the coming days.