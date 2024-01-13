Tri-State Region Braces for New Weather Threats Amid Political Unrest

A new round of heavy rain and gusty winds is threatening the Tri-State region, putting communities already reeling from recent flooding on high alert. The Passaic River has reached its peak, increasing the risk of flood in the low-lying areas along shorelines and tidal waterways.

The Tri-State region is currently under a high wind warning, anticipating soaking showers and storms with strong winds. The potential rainfall accumulation, coupled with freezing temperatures, adds a new layer of threat to the already vulnerable region. A forecast for the weekend indicates the possibility of snow and an arctic blast with extremely low wind chills. These weather conditions underscore the need for preparedness and caution.

Adding to the weather woes is the second winter storm poised to impact the Tri-State area. The risk of severe storms, heavy rains, and strong winds looms large. There is also a potential for tornadoes, destructive winds, and hail in the New England area. The ensuing intense cold and dangerous temperatures expected in the Rockies and Plains underscore the severity of the weather threats.

The upcoming storm in New Jersey has raised concerns about widespread river flooding, coastal flooding, and power outages. The expected rainfall and wind gusts are alarming, and a flood watch has been issued for most of New Jersey. The severity of the weather threats in the Tri-State region remains a pressing concern.

The Storm Prediction Center has put the region under a level 2 ‘Slight risk’ of severe weather, with the timing for late morning to early afternoon. The threat of damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes is real. As the Tri-State region faces heightened weather threats, the importance of staying safe and weather aware cannot be overstated.