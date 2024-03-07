Trevor Donovan & Danica McKellar Dance into Hosting Duties at 31st Annual MovieGuide Awards

On a glittering night of March 7, Trevor Donovan and Danica McKellar took center stage as the hosts of the 31st Annual MovieGuide Awards, showcasing their multifaceted talents beyond the dance floor. Both known for their stints on 'Dancing With the Stars,' the duo embarked on a new journey, celebrating the best in family-friendly entertainment. The event, which took place on February 9, was broadcast exclusively on Great American Family, drawing attention to films and television shows that inspire and uplift.

From Dance Floor to Stage Lights

Having both competed in 'Dancing With the Stars' and finishing in sixth place in their respective seasons, Donovan and McKellar brought a unique energy to the awards ceremony. "I'm honored and flattered that they asked me to host because this isn't in my wheelhouse," Donovan shared with TV Insider, highlighting his venture into uncharted territory. McKellar, on the other hand, brought some hosting experience to the table, aiming to entertain audiences with the same enthusiasm she has for positive, family-friendly entertainment.

A Celebration of Inspirational Entertainment

The MovieGuide Awards, renowned for honoring excellence in family-friendly entertainment, presented awards across multiple categories including "Most Inspiring Movie," "Most Inspiring TV Program," and more. McKellar, besides her hosting duties, had a fruitful year with Great American Family, starring in films that echoed the awards' ethos. Donovan, echoing his co-host's sentiments, also starred in two films for GAF in 2023 and shared his excitement about his upcoming role in 'Reagan.'

Reflecting on their time on 'Dancing With the Stars,' both hosts entertained the idea of returning to the show in some capacity, with McKellar open to guest dancing or judging, and Donovan humorously noting his willingness to judge despite his self-proclaimed lack of expertise. Their past experiences on the dance show not only added a layer of camaraderie to their hosting but also highlighted their versatility and commitment to entertainment that resonates with audiences.