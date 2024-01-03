Tree Street Youth: Nurturing Young Minds Through Comprehensive Empowerment

In the heart of Lewiston, a beacon of hope and empowerment, Tree Street Youth, has been nurturing young minds since its inception in 2011. Founded by two Bates College alumnae, this grassroots organization started as an afterschool homework program. Today, it has blossomed into a comprehensive year-round initiative, impacting the lives of 500 pre-K through high school seniors.

Comprehensive Support: More Than Just Academics

The organization’s multifaceted approach goes beyond traditional boundaries, offering a cohesive blend of academic assistance, athletic involvement, empowerment opportunities, college access, leadership training, enrichment activities, and mentorship. This holistic model ensures that the participating youth are not just academically sound, but also well-rounded individuals ready to face the world.

Practical Learning: Mock Trial Competition

Recently, a Mock Trial competition held at the Tree Street Youth facility showcased the organization’s commitment to providing practical learning experiences. Participants Perola Meli, Cave Moubarak, and Nasiera Moubarak formed a defense team, putting their critical thinking and legal understanding to the test. The trio was seen fervently debating over the suspects based on the physical and video evidence, challenging the prosecution’s accusation, and demonstrating an impressive level of legal comprehension.

Impacting Lives: Building Future Leaders

The dedication and passion of Tree Street Youth in shaping the lives of young people in Lewiston is commendable. The organization’s robust programs and practical learning experiences, like the Mock Trial competition, are not only nurturing the intellect of the youth but also empowering them to become future leaders.