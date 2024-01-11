en English
Business

Treasury Yields Dip as Markets Anticipate CPI Report

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:22 am EST
In a market closely following the pulse of economic indicators, U.S. Treasury yields experienced a notable dip on Thursday. This shift comes as investors keenly anticipate the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, a crucial determinant of future monetary policy.

The Yield Curve

The 10-year Treasury note, largely considered a benchmark for long-term interest rates, witnessed a fall of over four basis points, dropping to 3.9885%, after fluctuating around the 4% mark for most of the week. Its shorter-term counterpart, the 2-year Treasury yield, followed suit, with a decrease of over three basis points to 4.3393%.

Anticipation for CPI Report

Investors’ eyes are now trained on the December CPI report. The forecast predicts a moderate increase in consumer prices of 0.2% monthly and 3.2% annually. This is a slight uptick from the previous month’s figures of 0.1% and 3.1%, respectively. The inflation data contained in this report is a vital gauge for the Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory and could significantly influence the timing and extent of rate reductions.

Federal Reserve’s Stance

In December, the Federal Reserve indicated a potential strategy of three incremental rate cuts during the year. However, minutes from its meeting reveal a landscape of considerable uncertainty regarding interest rate movements. Some policymakers have not ruled out the possibility of rate increases. The market, on the other hand, has factored in about a 69% likelihood of an interest rate cut as early as March.

Other Key Economic Indicators

Following the CPI report, the December Producer Price Index (PPI) will be released on Friday, measuring wholesale-level inflation. Additionally, weekly initial jobless claims data are due on Thursday. The anticipation of these economic indicators underscores investors’ interest in understanding potential shifts in economic policy and their consequent impact on the broader financial landscape.

The shifts in Treasury yields and the market’s anticipation of key economic reports reflect the interconnected dynamics of economic indicators, monetary policy, and market behavior. This complex interplay will continue to shape the course of the global financial landscape in the days ahead.

Business Economy United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

