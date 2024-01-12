en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Treasury Appoints Dr. Peter van Alfen as Chair of Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:44 pm EST
Treasury Appoints Dr. Peter van Alfen as Chair of Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee

Dr. Peter van Alfen, a renowned numismatic curator and academic, has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC). This appointment, effective from January 30, 2024, comes from the Deputy Secretary of the Treasury and is set for a one-year term as mandated by law. Dr. van Alfen, who has been a part of the CCAC since 2020, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role.

A Stalwart in Numismatic Curation

Dr. van Alfen’s journey with numismatics started over two decades ago at the American Numismatic Society (ANS), where he currently holds the position of Chief Curator. His journey began with a focus on ancient Greek coinage, and over time, expanded to include medallic art. His tenure at the ANS has seen him take a particularly active role in developing online resources and educational programs, such as the Hellenistic Royal Coinages project and the Eric P. Newman Summer Graduate Seminar.

Academic Background and Contributions

Dr. van Alfen’s academic credentials bolster his numismatic expertise. He holds a Ph.D. in Classics, an M.A. in Anthropology (Nautical Archaeology), and a B.A. in Classics. His fascination with ancient artefacts has seen him participate in ancient shipwreck excavations and earn the title of Affiliated Scholar with the Institute of Nautical Archaeology. Furthermore, he has been the editor of ANS Magazine for 15 years and served on the J. Sanford Saltus Award committee for over a decade.

The Role of the CCAC

The CCAC, established by Congress in 2003, serves an integral role in the nation’s coinage. It advises the Treasury on coinage themes, designs, and commemorative issues. The committee also submits annual reports to Congress and the Secretary of the Treasury. The United States Mint, part of the Department of the Treasury since 1873, is the sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage in the country. It operates numismatic programs without taxpayer cost, further emphasizing the importance of the CCAC and its chairperson’s role.

0
Education United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
2 mins ago
Snohomish County Hosts Scout Day at Fire Station for Community Engagement
On Saturday, January 13, Mariner Station 11 in Everett, Snohomish County, opens its doors to scout groups and community members for a special ‘Scout Day at the Fire Station’ event. The free open house, scheduled between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., offers an array of health, safety, and career activities designed to align with the
Snohomish County Hosts Scout Day at Fire Station for Community Engagement
Kenya Education Fund Awards Scholarship to Visually Impaired Student
13 mins ago
Kenya Education Fund Awards Scholarship to Visually Impaired Student
UW-Green Bay Ends In-Person Library Services, Holds Book Sale Amid Budget Cuts
13 mins ago
UW-Green Bay Ends In-Person Library Services, Holds Book Sale Amid Budget Cuts
UPSIFS and TISS Ink MoU to Boost Social Justice Research
4 mins ago
UPSIFS and TISS Ink MoU to Boost Social Justice Research
Willtrell Hartson Commits to Southern Illinois University for College Football
6 mins ago
Willtrell Hartson Commits to Southern Illinois University for College Football
Alcazar Capital Amplifies Stake in UAE's EdTech Firm Creative Technology Solutions
9 mins ago
Alcazar Capital Amplifies Stake in UAE's EdTech Firm Creative Technology Solutions
Latest Headlines
World News
Azimio Coalition's 2027 Presidential Flagbearer: An Open Field
2 mins
Azimio Coalition's 2027 Presidential Flagbearer: An Open Field
'Ukraine: The Latest' Podcast Chronicles Day 685 of Conflict, Discusses Telegraph Sale
2 mins
'Ukraine: The Latest' Podcast Chronicles Day 685 of Conflict, Discusses Telegraph Sale
Mock Election in Tarrant County Tests Voting Equipment and Builds Voter Confidence
4 mins
Mock Election in Tarrant County Tests Voting Equipment and Builds Voter Confidence
Oregon Ducks Score Big: Secure Top Wide Receiver and Coach's Loyalty
4 mins
Oregon Ducks Score Big: Secure Top Wide Receiver and Coach's Loyalty
Willtrell Hartson Commits to Southern Illinois University for College Football
6 mins
Willtrell Hartson Commits to Southern Illinois University for College Football
Steve Price Criticizes Retailers for Abandoning Australia Day Merchandise
7 mins
Steve Price Criticizes Retailers for Abandoning Australia Day Merchandise
Congressman Uses 'Real Housewives' Quote to Criticize Trump
7 mins
Congressman Uses 'Real Housewives' Quote to Criticize Trump
Anura MagicMirror: A New Era in Health Monitoring Unveiled at CES
7 mins
Anura MagicMirror: A New Era in Health Monitoring Unveiled at CES
Karnataka's Kannada Organisations Resist Maharashtra's Health Insurance Scheme
8 mins
Karnataka's Kannada Organisations Resist Maharashtra's Health Insurance Scheme
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
9 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
10 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
10 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
12 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
13 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
13 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
16 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app