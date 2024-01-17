'Treadstone' Cancelled: Low Viewership, Strategic Shifts, and the Future of Bourne Universe

USA Network has pulled the plug on 'Treadstone' after its inaugural season, marking an end to the series' run on the channel. The decision, largely influenced by low viewership and the network's strategic shift towards alternative programming, has left its fanbase grappling with unresolved plotlines and unanswered questions.

Viewership Decline and Mixed Reviews

The series, a spinoff from the popular Jason Bourne film franchise, debuted promisingly with 1.84 million viewers after delayed viewing. However, by the time the season finale aired, the live viewership had experienced a dramatic drop, dwindling to a paltry 371,000. This stark decline, twinned with mixed reviews from critics and audiences, played a pivotal role in the network's decision to axe 'Treadstone' Season 2.

USA Network's Strategic Shift

USA Network's decision to cancel the series also aligns with their broader strategic shift. The rise of streaming services has drastically transformed the television landscape, forcing cable networks like USA to adapt and innovate. Responding to this change, USA Network is pivoting towards live and unscripted content, prioritizing reality TV and live events over scripted shows like 'Treadstone'.

The Future of the Bourne Universe

The cancellation of 'Treadstone' also impacts the planned expansion of the Bourne universe. The series, beyond its standalone narrative, was seen as a potential connector to future Bourne films. Despite this setback, the Bourne saga may still have legs. Discussions about a sixth Bourne movie, potentially starring Matt Damon and directed by Edward Berger have emerged, hinting at a possible continuation of the franchise. While 'Treadstone' Season 2 will not see the light of day, this iconic universe may yet find ways to expand and thrive.