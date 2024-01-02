en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

Trav’s Coats for Kids: A Beacon of Warmth in Tulsa’s Winter

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:56 pm EST
Trav’s Coats for Kids: A Beacon of Warmth in Tulsa’s Winter

As the cold winds of winter sweep across Tulsa, Oklahoma, a beacon of warmth illuminates the season’s chill. This beacon is none other than Trav’s Coats for Kids, a charitable coat drive that is now in its final week of operation. For nearly three months, this initiative, deeply rooted in the community’s spirit of generosity, has been distributing warm coats to those in need, ensuring nobody suffers the bitter cold unprotected.

Community Generosity and Volunteer Spirit

Driven by the selfless efforts of volunteers, including steadfast stalwart Sharon Scott, this initiative has seen thousands of coats find new homes. The First Baptist Church, serving as the facilitation point, has ensured that anyone in need of a coat to stay snug during winter can receive one. The community’s generosity has been palpable, not just in the form of coat donations, but also through services provided by Yale Cleaners, who have been diligently ensuring each coat is cleaned before being handed out.

A Double-Edged Sword of Kindness

But this coat drive does more than just provide physical warmth. It has also served as a channel to address other needs within the community. As they handed out coats, volunteers collected information from recipients, creating a database of needs that extends beyond the necessity of winter clothing. This information has been instrumental in shaping and directing other charitable efforts within the community.

Not Just for Kids

While the name might suggest that the drive is exclusively for children, adults too have been beneficiaries of this initiative. This inclusive approach reiterates that it’s never too late for anyone in need to pick up a coat. With the last day to receive a coat earmarked for Saturday, January 6, volunteers will be available on Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

As the final week of Trav’s Coats for Kids approaches, the community has successfully warmed 5,700 individuals, a testament to the power of communal generosity and the enduring spirit of Tulsa’s residents.

0
Society United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Lil Scrappy Apologizes for Past Misconduct, Addresses Gender Bias

By BNN Correspondents

Historic Worcester Woman's Club to Dissolve by Year's End

By Mazhar Abbas

10th Annual Holiday High Tea: A Decade of Empowering Foster Youth

By Salman Akhtar

Life on the Fringes: A Tale of Tragedy in New York's Subway

By Muhammad Jawad

Fitness Professional Melody Coburn's Life Cut Short in Tragic Highway ...
@Accidents · 20 mins
Fitness Professional Melody Coburn's Life Cut Short in Tragic Highway ...
heart comment 0
Viral TikTok Video Sparks Discussion on Gender-Based Violence and Relationship Conflicts

By BNN Correspondents

Viral TikTok Video Sparks Discussion on Gender-Based Violence and Relationship Conflicts
Rediscovering Philip Harold Sparling: A Community Effort Unearths a Forgotten Life

By Mazhar Abbas

Rediscovering Philip Harold Sparling: A Community Effort Unearths a Forgotten Life
Edmonton Volunteers Provide Aid to Unseen Faces of Homelessness

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Edmonton Volunteers Provide Aid to Unseen Faces of Homelessness
Resilience Montreal’s Homeless Service Facility Faces Delays Due to Rising Costs

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Resilience Montreal's Homeless Service Facility Faces Delays Due to Rising Costs
Latest Headlines
World News
Cambridge Elects Former Mayor E. Denise Simmons, Ending Sumbul Siddiqui's Two-Term Reign
3 mins
Cambridge Elects Former Mayor E. Denise Simmons, Ending Sumbul Siddiqui's Two-Term Reign
Cincinnati Bearcats' Promising Quest for NCAA Tournament Return
3 mins
Cincinnati Bearcats' Promising Quest for NCAA Tournament Return
David Warner's Farewell: More Than Just a Goodbye on the Cricket Pitch
3 mins
David Warner's Farewell: More Than Just a Goodbye on the Cricket Pitch
Sri Lanka's Ethnic Tensions: A Battle Over Historical Religious Claims
3 mins
Sri Lanka's Ethnic Tensions: A Battle Over Historical Religious Claims
Lead Contamination Lingers in Durham Parks into 2024
3 mins
Lead Contamination Lingers in Durham Parks into 2024
Harnessing the New Year Energy for Fitness: Expert Advice
3 mins
Harnessing the New Year Energy for Fitness: Expert Advice
Chester's New City Government: A Day of Power Struggles and Promising Changes
3 mins
Chester's New City Government: A Day of Power Struggles and Promising Changes
Willmar Recreation Board Proposes Outdoor Ice Rink Construction with Remaining Sales Tax Funds
3 mins
Willmar Recreation Board Proposes Outdoor Ice Rink Construction with Remaining Sales Tax Funds
Wellpath Under Fire: Accusations of Inadequate Care in Massachusetts Prisons
4 mins
Wellpath Under Fire: Accusations of Inadequate Care in Massachusetts Prisons
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
24 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app