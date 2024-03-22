Travis Barker Credits Love with Kourtney Kardashian for Overcoming Fears, Talks Priorities in GQ Hype

Travis Barker, the iconic drummer of Blink-182, recently bared more than just his tattooed physique on the cover of GQ Hype. In a heartfelt interview, Barker opened up about his fears, his family, and how his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, has been his rock. As he gears up for an electrifying performance at Lollapalooza Brazil, Barker shares insights into his personal growth, his harrowing experience with a near-fatal plane crash in 2008, and the transformative power of love.

Overcoming Personal Demons

Travis Barker's journey to facing his fears is a testament to his resilience. After surviving a catastrophic plane crash in 2008, which claimed the lives of two close friends and left him with severe burns, Barker developed a crippling fear of flying. This fear nearly grounded his career, limiting his ability to tour internationally with his band, Blink-182. However, Barker's relationship with Kourtney Kardashian has been a beacon of hope. He credits Kardashian for giving him the strength to face his deepest fears, stating, "With my new relationship and the power of love, I felt like I could finally face my deepest fears." This revelation highlights not only the personal challenges Barker has overcome but also the profound impact of his relationship on his well-being.

Family First

At the heart of Barker's narrative is his unwavering commitment to his family. The drummer elaborates on how his priorities have shifted over the years, with family taking the top spot. Barker shares his home with a blended family that includes his children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, his and Kourtney's son Rocky Thirteen, and Kourtney's children from her previous relationship. This modern family dynamic underscores Barker's belief in the importance of being present and involved in his loved ones' lives. His role as a father and husband is clearly a source of pride and joy, further emphasizing the transformative effect of his relationship with Kardashian.

A Triumph Over Adversity

Barker's scheduled performance at Lollapalooza Brazil marks a significant milestone in his journey to reclaiming his life post-accident. Despite his ongoing fear of flying, Barker is determined to not let it dictate his life choices. He reflects on the importance of taking risks and the fulfillment he derives from connecting with fans on stage. This commitment to his craft and his audience is a powerful reminder of Barker's resilience and dedication. Additionally, the anticipation surrounding Blink-182's latest album, One More Time..., adds to the excitement of his return to the stage, promising a bigger and better experience for fans.

Travis Barker's candid revelations in GQ Hype offer a glimpse into the drummer's personal and professional life, marked by profound challenges and remarkable triumphs. His story is one of love, resilience, and unwavering commitment to his family and his passion. As Barker prepares to wow his fans in Brazil, his journey serves as an inspiring reminder of the power of love to overcome the greatest fears and the importance of prioritizing what truly matters in life.