Travis and Jason Kelce Reveal Childhood Anecdote Amidst Jason's Retirement Speculation

On the latest episode of 'New Heights', NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce reminisced about their childhood and shared a humorous anecdote involving their father, Ed Kelce. The Kelce brothers, known for their prowess on the football field, revealed a lighter side as they recounted a story about their first owned CD - an Eminem album - and their father's disapproval of the explicit lyrics.

Childhood Memories Revived With 'Lose Yourself'

The anecdote was sparked by the song 'Lose Yourself' by Eminem, which reminded them of the album that got them into trouble with their dad. As the story goes, their father discovered the explicit lyrics and promptly threw out the CD, much to the brothers' dismay – and amusement. The shared memory provided a lighthearted interlude in the podcast, which usually delves into deeper football matters.

Jason Kelce's Future in Football: Retirement Speculation

Alongside the jovial banter, however, was a more serious discussion about Jason Kelce's future in football. The Philadelphia Eagles' center has been facing speculation about his impending retirement following the team's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Post-game, Jason appeared emotional, fueling rumors of his possible departure from the sport.

Addressing Rumors About Retirement on 'New Heights'

Reports from ESPN and the NFL suggest that Jason Kelce informed his teammates about his intention to retire. However, he refrained from confirming this speculation to the media. Instead, on their podcast, Jason expressed frustration about the leakage of his potential retirement news and emphasized that a definitive decision is yet to be made.

As the NFL community awaits Jason's decision, this episode of 'New Heights' has not only provided a lighter moment with the Eminem CD story but also a deeper insight into the emotional toll football can take on its players.