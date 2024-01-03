en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Travelers Companies Acquires Cyber Insurance Leader Corvus Insurance Holdings

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:24 am EST
Travelers Companies Acquires Cyber Insurance Leader Corvus Insurance Holdings

The Travelers Companies, Inc., a preeminent provider of property casualty insurance, has successfully finalized the acquisition of Corvus Insurance Holdings, Inc. The latter is a notable entity in the cyber insurance market, leveraging proprietary technology to deliver exceptional service. Expressing enthusiasm over the acquisition, Alan Schnitzer, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Travelers, praised Corvus’s impressive cyber underwriting and risk management capabilities.

Corvus: A Technological Powerhouse

Corvus has carved a niche for itself with its suite of integrated cyber sales, service, and support capabilities. Its technology platform plays a crucial role in identifying and mitigating vulnerabilities, thereby significantly reducing the risk of cyber events for customers. This platform also enhances distribution efficiencies for insurance agents and brokers, thus serving as a backbone for Corvus’s operations.

Travelers: Reinforcing its Position

With this acquisition, Travelers, a Fortune 500 company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, further fortifies its standing in the insurance market. With over 30,000 employees and revenues of approximately $37 billion in 2022, Travelers is a force to reckon with. Notably, the acquisition was funded through Travelers’ internal resources, underscoring its robust financial health and liquidity position.

Facing the Future

The integration of Corvus into the Travelers family is viewed as a significant step in the context of the burgeoning cyber insurance industry. This move is expected to lead to lower premiums for policyholders and improved profitability for Travelers. Moreover, it exemplifies the insurance industry’s adaptation to the digital age and the escalating importance of cyber insurance. Indeed, Travelers’ decision to acquire Corvus could spur other players in the insurance industry to evaluate their cyber capabilities and consider strategic partnerships or acquisitions. However, the company underlines that forward-looking statements, such as the anticipated impact of the acquisition, involve risks and uncertainties. These factors, which could influence actual results, are outlined in Travelers’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. They include the pursuit of new markets and the actual benefits realized from the acquisition.

0
Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

JPMorgan Boosts Outlook for BMW Shares: A Promising Year Ahead for Automotive Industry

By Olalekan Adigun

Alstom Paves Way for Hydrogen-Powered Train Revolution in Italy

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Grants Stock Options to New Employees

By BNN Correspondents

Industrial Court Rules in Favor of Mara Corporation in Unfair Dismissal Case

By BNN Correspondents

SAB Biotherapeutics Initiates Reverse Stock Split to Retain Nasdaq Lis ...
@Business · 54 seconds
SAB Biotherapeutics Initiates Reverse Stock Split to Retain Nasdaq Lis ...
heart comment 0
New Orleans Pelicans and Smoothie King Extend Naming Rights Deal, Boosting City’s Sporting Image

By Salman Khan

New Orleans Pelicans and Smoothie King Extend Naming Rights Deal, Boosting City's Sporting Image
Le Pelley: A Phoenix Rising from the Ashes of Garenne Group’s Liquidation

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Le Pelley: A Phoenix Rising from the Ashes of Garenne Group's Liquidation
Research Capital MD Howard Katz Stresses Importance of Exit Strategy for Investors

By Justice Nwafor

Research Capital MD Howard Katz Stresses Importance of Exit Strategy for Investors
G1 Therapeutics Announces Equity Awards to New Employees as Part of Inducement Plan

By BNN Correspondents

G1 Therapeutics Announces Equity Awards to New Employees as Part of Inducement Plan
Latest Headlines
World News
New Orleans Pelicans and Smoothie King Extend Naming Rights Deal, Boosting City's Sporting Image
1 min
New Orleans Pelicans and Smoothie King Extend Naming Rights Deal, Boosting City's Sporting Image
Cherelle Parker Sworn in as Philadelphia's First Female Mayor: A Historic Milestone
2 mins
Cherelle Parker Sworn in as Philadelphia's First Female Mayor: A Historic Milestone
Valparaiso Beacons vs. Bradley Braves: A Showdown at MVC
2 mins
Valparaiso Beacons vs. Bradley Braves: A Showdown at MVC
Wimborne Town Triumphs Over Bashley, Completes League Double
2 mins
Wimborne Town Triumphs Over Bashley, Completes League Double
Circa Sports Launches New Sports Betting Facility in Southwest Las Vegas
2 mins
Circa Sports Launches New Sports Betting Facility in Southwest Las Vegas
Dry Eye Syndrome Prevalence on the Rise in Germany, Reveals Heinz Nixdorf Recall Study
2 mins
Dry Eye Syndrome Prevalence on the Rise in Germany, Reveals Heinz Nixdorf Recall Study
Louisville Cardinals Vs. Virginia Cavaliers: An ACC Basketball Showdown
3 mins
Louisville Cardinals Vs. Virginia Cavaliers: An ACC Basketball Showdown
Football's January Transfer Window: Deals, Rumors and Off-Field Activities
3 mins
Football's January Transfer Window: Deals, Rumors and Off-Field Activities
EFCC Arrests Suspended NSIPA CEO Halima Shehu Over Alleged N37 Billion Money Laundering Case
3 mins
EFCC Arrests Suspended NSIPA CEO Halima Shehu Over Alleged N37 Billion Money Laundering Case
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
20 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app