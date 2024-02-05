TravelCenters of America Debuts New Truck Service Center in Mt. Vernon, Texas

In a move that underscores its commitment to the safety and satisfaction of professional drivers, TravelCenters of America (TA) has unveiled a new TA Truck Service Center in Mt. Vernon, Texas. The facility, which is equipped with four service bays, offers a comprehensive range of services designed to keep vehicles running smoothly and efficiently.

Enhancing Road Safety with Comprehensive Services

The new TA Truck Service Center in Mt. Vernon is more than just a service station. It's a haven for drivers in need, offering preventive maintenance, computerized diagnostics, tire services, Department of Transportation (DOT) inspections, brake and wheel end services, electrical systems services, and oil changes. Additionally, the center provides emergency roadside assistance, further testifying to TA's commitment to ensuring the safety of drivers on the road.

Expert Technicians and High-Quality Parts

TA Truck Service prides itself on its team of expert technicians. Each is Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) certified, ensuring they possess the knowledge and expertise to perform high-quality maintenance and repair services. The new facility also boasts an extensive parts inventory, including oil brands and tires from well-known manufacturers such as Bridgestone, Michelin, and Goodyear. This commitment to quality forms the backbone of TA's service delivery, ensuring drivers receive only the best.

Expansion of TA's Network

The new service center in Mt. Vernon is the latest addition to TA's sprawling network, which comprises almost 300 travel centers across 44 states. The company's dedication to providing top-notch services to professional drivers is evident in each of its centers, from the quality of its technicians to the breadth of its services.